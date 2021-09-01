Lionel Richie has an ice cream flavor called 'All Night Love,' and no, we're not joking

Hello? Is it a new ice cream flavor you're looking for?

Lionel Richie and Tyra Banks are hoping people will be snacking all night long on a new "super luscious" ice cream flavor called "All Night Love" that the music legend collaborated on with the SMiZE Cream brand founded by the supermodel-turned-entrepreneur this summer.

Tyra Banks and Lionel Richie have teamed up for a new "All Night Love" ice cream flavor inspired by Richie's favorite flavors as a kid. Massimo Campana / SMiZE Cream

The ice cream is made from Richie's favorite flavors as a kid, mixing vanilla with midnight cookie crumble swirls, salted caramel, and milk chocolate-covered fudge hearts that pay homage to all of Richie's love songs. There also is caramel-scotch cookie dough, SMiZE's caramel version of butterscotch.

Richie and Banks came up with the flavor with "ice cream scientist" Dr. Maya Warren at Banks' home, presumably in between dancing on the ceiling.

The containers for the new flavor also include a QR code with links to videos featuring Banks and Richie as well as an animated character in Richie's likeness.

The ice cream became available online for preorder on Wednesday. Nationwide shipping as well as local delivery in Los Angeles through DoorDash from SMiZE's shop in Santa Monica will begin Sept. 8, with a limit of two containers per customer.

"In developing All Night Love, it would disappear so fast from our test and home kitchens because we would all grub on it until there was none left," Banks said in a news release.

Banks has known Richie since appearing in the video for his song "Don't Wanna Lose You" on his 1996 album, "Louder Than Words."

"First of all, ice cream is my jam,” Richie told Rolling Stone. "It’s almost the same as writing a song. You have musicians and arrangers and your favorites (and) in this case, I’m writing my own song/flavor. (There are) 100 different ways to do each flavor and you find what you like to eat and hopefully it’s what everybody else likes too.”

Richie is the latest celebrity to get his own ice cream flavor, joining the ranks of Jimmy Fallon, Jerry Garcia, Colin Kaepernick and Stephen Colbert, who have all gotten their own flavors of Ben & Jerry's ice cream.