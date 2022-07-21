Viral county fair legend Linda Skeens shares her blue ribbon recipes

Viral sensation Linda Skeens is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a handful of the recipes that crushed the competition in 26 cooking categories at the Virginia-Kentucky District Fair. She shows us how to make her award-winning peanut butter fudge, flaky peach hand pies, sweet strawberry jam, fudgy brownies and zesty chow chow.

This fabulous fudge is made with just a few basic pantry and fridge staples and comes together in just a few minutes. The hardest part is waiting for it to set before you can dig in!

Is it possible to make an award-worthy pie with just five ingredients? You bet it is! This summery pie relies on canned peach pie filling to keep it fast and flavorful, but the homemade dough adds the perfect flaky crust to complement the soft filling.

Nothing beats the fresh, fruity flavor of homemade jam. Juicy, red strawberries are perfect for preserving in this sweet spread to savor the summer fruit even longer.

This may seem like a basic, straightforward brownie recipe, but the finished product is anything but ordinary. They have a rich, deep, chocolaty flavor and moist, fudgy texture that makes them out-of-this-world delicious.

This veggie-filled pickled condiment is a game changer. It takes all the best summer produce and preserves them for months to come. It adds a burst of bright, fresh flavor to any dish.

