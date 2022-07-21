IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Day 2 of Steals & Deals has up to 69% off string lights, an indoor grill, more

Viral county fair legend Linda Skeens shares her blue ribbon recipes

These pickled veggies, fruit preserves, hand pies, fudge and brownies helped Linda Skeens take home top honors.

Food fair sensation Linda Skeens on her winning recipes

05:13
/ Source: TODAY
By Linda Skeens

Viral sensation Linda Skeens is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a handful of the recipes that crushed the competition in 26 cooking categories at the Virginia-Kentucky District Fair. She shows us how to make her award-winning peanut butter fudge, flaky peach hand pies, sweet strawberry jam, fudgy brownies and zesty chow chow.

Linda Skeens' Peanut Butter Fudge
Get The Recipe

Linda Skeens' Peanut Butter Fudge

Linda Skeens

This fabulous fudge is made with just a few basic pantry and fridge staples and comes together in just a few minutes. The hardest part is waiting for it to set before you can dig in!

Linda Skeens' Peach Pies
Get The Recipe

Linda Skeens' Peach Pies

Linda Skeens

Is it possible to make an award-worthy pie with just five ingredients? You bet it is! This summery pie relies on canned peach pie filling to keep it fast and flavorful, but the homemade dough adds the perfect flaky crust to complement the soft filling.

Linda Skeens' Strawberry Jam
Get The Recipe

Linda Skeens' Strawberry Jam

Linda Skeens

Nothing beats the fresh, fruity flavor of homemade jam. Juicy, red strawberries are perfect for preserving in this sweet spread to savor the summer fruit even longer.

Linda Skeens' Brownies
Get The Recipe

Linda Skeens' Brownies

Linda Skeens

This may seem like a basic, straightforward brownie recipe, but the finished product is anything but ordinary. They have a rich, deep, chocolaty flavor and moist, fudgy texture that makes them out-of-this-world delicious.

Linda Skeens' Chow Chow
Get The Recipe

Linda Skeens' Chow Chow

Linda Skeens

This veggie-filled pickled condiment is a game changer. It takes all the best summer produce and preserves them for months to come. It adds a burst of bright, fresh flavor to any dish.

If you like those award-winning recipes, you should also try these:

Award-Winning Cherry Pie
Courtesy Stephanie Hockersmith
Get The Recipe

Award-Winning Cherry Pie

Stephanie Hockersmith
Award-Winning Carrot Cake Cupcakes
Courtesy of BIRD Bakery
Get The Recipe

Award-Winning Carrot Cake Cupcakes

Elizabeth Chambers
Linda Skeens