Lighter potluck recipes: Tropical crab salsa dip and teriyaki noodle salad

share tweet email

Chef Kathy Fang is dropping in to the TODAY kitchen to share a few of her favorite recipes for summertime get-togethers. She's whipping up tropical salsa with fresh crab and cold teriyaki noodle salad with chicken that are perfect for bringing to picnics, barbecues and potlucks.

"This dip is such a great departure from the usual dips that can be laden with cream cheese, sour cream, beans, etc.," says Fang. "When people hear ingredients like crab or scallops, their eyes light up. I also feel less guilty noshing on this than a bowl of spinach artichoke dip, which can be high in calories."

"This recipe is my favorite to serve at barbecues. It's a great change from the usual mayo- and oil-filled pasta salads you usually get. If you make pasta or chicken the night before, make some extra and save it for this salad the next day. It is great for using up leftovers, which is another a huge plus!"

If you like those picnic-perfect recipes, you should also try these: