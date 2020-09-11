Lighten up game day with cauliflower tots and black bean quesadillas

For the next installment of our TODAY Food Loves Football series, Fit Men Cook founder Kevin Curry is whipping up better-for-you game-day foods. In honor of the first Sunday Night Football game of the season, he is preparing Tex-Mex style black bean quesadillas for the Dallas Cowboys and crispy cauliflower tots for the Los Angeles Rams.

I love this recipe because it's plant-dominant and very tasty. The hearty beans, bold spices and crisp veggies make this just as filling and satisfying as a traditional quesadilla.

These tots are great because they're a perfect munchie snack without the bloat. They have all the crispness and flavor of potato-based tots but with less carbs and calories.

