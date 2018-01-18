Lightened-up Southern sweets: pecan-pumpkin bars and coconut cupcakes

share tweet email

Elizabeth Chambers Hammer of BIRD Bakery is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to whip up two sweet desserts — with better-for-you touches! She shows us how to make sweet pumpkin pecan bars and tropical coconut cupcakes that will satisfy your sweet tooth without weighing you down.

I love coconut cupcakes because they taste like a tropical vacation! They're also light, delicate, perfectly fluffy and delicious.

These pecan squares are absolutely delicious and buttery with just a hint of citrus. I love the nostalgia of a pecan square, how truly Texan they are and the fact that it always feels acceptable to eat more than just one.

