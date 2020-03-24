Meet the 2-legged dog named Cadbury's new Easter Bunny

Get ready to say, "Aw!"

Cadbury has announced the results of its Cadbury's Easter Bunny contest and the winner is going to steal your heart.

Beating out over 4,000 pets from all 50 states, Lieutenant Dan, an adorable two-legged hound dog from New Richmond, Ohio, nabbed the top spot.

"The quantity and quality of entries for the Cadbury Bunny Tryouts this year just blew us away," Ethan Mandel of the Cadbury brand team said in a press release.

This is the second year Cadbury has held the competition, giving animals across the county the opportunity to star in the brand’s iconic Cadbury clucking bunny Easter commercial.

The top 10 finalists, which included a llama, hamster, duck, three dogs, two cats, a pig, and a pony, were chosen by celebrity pet influencer Jiffpom and the Cadbury brand team. The winner was then chosen based on votes from the public.

“Lieutenant Dan is the epitome of inspiration, passion and energy, showcasing that no matter what challenges you (have), you can overcome it,” Mandel said. “With almost 200,000 votes cast, America showed love and support to all of our finalists.”

In addition to starring in the brand’s 2020 TV commercial, Lieutenant Dan will receive a $5,000 prize and Cadbury will donate $10,000 to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

The rescue pup was born with a defect that left his hind legs and tail severely deformed. The deformity was unable to be corrected and caused him pain so his hind legs were amputated. But despite looking different than other dogs, Lieutenant Dan still lives his life to the fullest. He loves to run, play, wrestle, swim, and go for hikes, according to the statement from Cadbury.

“The outpouring of support for our Lieutenant Dan was just amazing! We received so many heartwarming messages saying how much joy and inspiration he brings to people’s day,” Laura Person, Lieutenant Dan’s owner, said in the release. “We love him but to see the love America showed for him means so much to our family. We are thrilled for him to be the next Cadbury Clucking Bunny and his rambunctious spirit shows how excited he is as well.”

Last year’s winner, the first for Cadbury, was Henri, an English bulldog from North Carolina, who looks extra cute wearing a pair of bunny ears.