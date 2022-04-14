IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Lidia Bastianich's festive Easter feast: Lamb stew, ham frittata and more

Easter has never been easier — or tasted better.
/ Source: TODAY
By Lidia Bastianich

Restaurateur and best-selling cookbook author Lidia Bastianich is stopping by TODAY to share a few of her favorite festive Easter recipes. She shows us how to make a meaty lamb stew with squash, a fluffy sweet potato and ham frittata, short-cut strawberry shortcake and one-bowl olive oil cake.

Lamb and Squash Stew
Courtesy Armando Rafael
Get The Recipe

Lamb and Squash Stew

Lidia Bastianich

I love this recipe because of its versatility but also because it keeps well in the refrigerator for a week and in the freezer for over two months, and it reheats really well, too.

Sweet Potato and Ham Frittata
Get The Recipe

Sweet Potato and Ham Frittata

Lidia Bastianich

Frittata is the quintessential Italian food, not only for breakfast or brunch, but topped with a salad, it makes a great lunch or a light dinner. And if there are any leftovers, turn them into great hero sandwich for picnics.

Quick Strawberry 'Shortcake'
Get The Recipe

Quick Strawberry 'Shortcake'

Lidia Bastianich

This recipe is so easy to assemble, uses any fruit in season and you can flavor it with any liquor you like. It's a light, bright, perfectly portioned way to end a meal.

One-Bowl Olive Oil Cake
Get The Recipe

One-Bowl Olive Oil Cake

Lidia Bastianich

This is a recipe that my grandmother used to make. It's simple, delicious and can be dressed up in any number of ways — including with poached or sautéed fruit.

Lidia Bastianich