Lidia Bastianich's festive Easter feast: Lamb stew, ham frittata and more

Restaurateur and best-selling cookbook author Lidia Bastianich is stopping by TODAY to share a few of her favorite festive Easter recipes. She shows us how to make a meaty lamb stew with squash, a fluffy sweet potato and ham frittata, short-cut strawberry shortcake and one-bowl olive oil cake.

I love this recipe because of its versatility but also because it keeps well in the refrigerator for a week and in the freezer for over two months, and it reheats really well, too.

Frittata is the quintessential Italian food, not only for breakfast or brunch, but topped with a salad, it makes a great lunch or a light dinner. And if there are any leftovers, turn them into great hero sandwich for picnics.

This recipe is so easy to assemble, uses any fruit in season and you can flavor it with any liquor you like. It's a light, bright, perfectly portioned way to end a meal.

This is a recipe that my grandmother used to make. It's simple, delicious and can be dressed up in any number of ways — including with poached or sautéed fruit.

