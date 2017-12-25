Food

Host Christmas like Lidia with meaty pasta, wintry salad and sparkling drinks

Chef, restaurateur and cookbook author Lidia Bastianich is joining TODAY Food to share festive Italian holiday recipes from her new book "Lidia's Celebrate Like an Italian: 220 Foolproof Recipes That Make Every Meal a Party." She shows us how to make rigatoni with sausage and greens, winter salad with raw and cooked vegetables, sparkling strawberry cocktails and roasted olives with citrus and herbs.

Lidia Bastianich's Mezzi Rigatoni with Sausage and Escarole
Servings:
6
Tube shaped pasta catches all the bits of sausage and escarole, which ensures that every bite is full of flavor. This recipe uses only the coarser outer leaves of escarole, so save the inner parts of the head for salad or another recipe.

Lidia Bastianich's Winter Salad
Servings:
6
While visiting the vegetable stall at Palermo's La Vucciria market, I discovered the unique and flavorful combination of a salad made with both raw and cooked vegetables. The squash, kale and potatoes are a perfect combination of different seasonal vegetables.

Strawberry Prosecco
Servings:
1
Fragolì is a sweet liqueur made with alcohol-infused wild strawberries. It can also be mixed with ginger ale instead of Prosecco for a less alcoholic but much sweeter version of this drink.

Roasted Olives with Orange And Rosemary
Servings:
8
Big green Castelvetrano olives are delicious prepared this way, but any meaty olive will do well. Just change the baking time according to the size.

If you like those Italian Christmas recipes, you should also try these:

Lidia Bastianich's Pork Tenderloin with Balsamic Onions
Lidia's Sauteed Brussels Sprouts with Walnuts and Bacon
