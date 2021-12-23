IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Lidia Bastianich makes sheet-pan pork chops and panzanella for Christmas dinner

Keep Christmas cooking (and cleanup!) easy with these two sheet-pan recipes.
By Lidia Bastianich

Restaurateur and best-selling cookbook author Lidia Bastianich is stopping by TODAY to share a few of her go-tosheet-pan dinner recipes to make for Christmas dinner. She shows us how to make pork chops and broccoli with spicy pepperoncini and roasted butternut squash and Brussels sprout panzanella with cranberries.

Spicy Sheet-Pan Pork Chops and Broccoli
Pickled pepperoncini are the secret ingredient here, adding spice and tanginess. They also serve to brighten up the meaty pork chops, nutty chickpeas and earthy broccoli.

Butternut Squash and Brussels Sprout Panzanella
Brussels sprouts are one of my favorite vegetables, and in this recipe, the nuts give the salad a crunch and the cranberries add a tart sweetness.

