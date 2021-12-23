Lidia Bastianich makes sheet-pan pork chops and panzanella for Christmas dinner

Restaurateur and best-selling cookbook author Lidia Bastianich is stopping by TODAY to share a few of her go-tosheet-pan dinner recipes to make for Christmas dinner. She shows us how to make pork chops and broccoli with spicy pepperoncini and roasted butternut squash and Brussels sprout panzanella with cranberries.

Pickled pepperoncini are the secret ingredient here, adding spice and tanginess. They also serve to brighten up the meaty pork chops, nutty chickpeas and earthy broccoli.

Brussels sprouts are one of my favorite vegetables, and in this recipe, the nuts give the salad a crunch and the cranberries add a tart sweetness.

