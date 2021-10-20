Lidia Bastianich makes 3 comforting Italian recipes perfect for fall

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

"Think of this as the Italian version of French onion soup."
By Lidia Bastianich

Celebrity chef, television host, author and restaurateur Lidia Bastianich is joining TODAY to share a few of her favorite warming autumn recipes from her newest cookbook, "Lidia's a Pot, a Pan, and a Bowl: Simple Recipes for Perfect Meals: A Cookbook." She shows us how to make classic chicken cacciatore, savory onion soup with fontina cheese and a rustic roasted squash and carrot salad.

Onion Soup with Fontina Pasticciata
Armando Rafael
Lidia Bastianich

Think of this as the Italian version of French onion soup. When we were testing this recipe in my kitchen, I had a box of mushrooms in my refrigerator and wanted to use them up. When we sat down to lunch that afternoon, and Tanya tasted the soup, she said, "I don't know why anyone hasn't thought of this before! Onion soup should always have mushrooms in it!"

Roasted Squash and Carrot Salad
Armando Rafael
Lidia Bastianich

I like to use tender, light-green escarole hearts in salads such as this one, but don't disregard the darker and tougher outer leaves! They are perfect for braising or shredded in soups. This is an ideal dish to make when we're transitioning from summer to fall, when the fall vegetables are in the market, but the days are still warm enough to warrant a salad for dinner.

Chicken Cacciatore
Armando Rafael
Lidia Bastianich

I like chicken cacciatore served with polenta, as it's traditionally eaten by game hunters. I recall that when my grandfather brought home a pheasant, hare or boar, Grandma would always prepare a big pot of polenta to go with it.

Lidia Bastianich