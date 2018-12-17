Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Lidia Bastianich

Lidia Bastianich knows a thing or two about holiday entertaining, and she's stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share two great dinner party recipes: roast pork loin with cherry sauce and cabbage, plus cheesy stuffed shells.

"Pork loin is easy to cook and slice, and the cabbage and cherry sauce are simple to prepare," says Bastianich. "Once you have all the ingredients ready, you can have dinner in an hour."

"This recipe multiplies well, so it's good for when you're entertaining large groups, and the shells can be stuffed and assembled ahead of time."

