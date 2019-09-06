Are you a fan of "Supermarket Sweep?" A reboot of the classic game show is in the works starring Leslie Jones.

The comedian shared earlier this week that she is leaving "Saturday Night Live" (SNL) after five seasons to pursue other projects, and TODAY's confirmed that the competitive grocery shopping show that originally ran on ABC from 1965 to 1967 will be one of them. Jones will be the host and an executive producer.

A spokesperson for the production company Fremantle was unable to give details regarding the air date or how it will compare to the original created by Al Howard, but fans already have all the feels.

Omg best news ever!!!!! Love that show! — David (@drodz1123) September 6, 2019

They're champing at the bit to become contestants.

Supermarket Sweep is coming back to TV and I need to be a contestant — Blue 💙 (@AshBoo84) September 4, 2019

And already plotting how they'll win.

Me going to get hoses, turkeys, and large canned fruit bc #SupermarketSweep is coming back I’ll throw a huge bonus stick of gum in my cart too pic.twitter.com/tjsP2g3Bbm — Suplex & Stilettos- Lauren (@ziembaL) September 4, 2019

The basis for "Supermarket Sweep" involves the host asking contestants a series of trivia questions. They then have to race around the grocery store with shopping carts to collect high dollar goods with a time limit. The team with the most amount of valuable items in their carts wins.

After a two-year stint in the late '60s, "Supermarket Sweep" was redone in the '90s for Lifetime and Pax. For anyone who needs a refresher, the a season from 1991 is available to stream on Amazon Prime.

Amazon

Before being recommended for the "SNL" job by Chris Rock in 2014, Jones appeared on BET, HBO's “Def Comedy Jam” and recorded her own Showtime special. "SNL" led to even bigger roles for Jones, like the 2016 reboot of “Ghostbusters,” Emmy nominations and making TIME's list of the "100 Most Influential People" in 2017. In 2018, she was also applauded for her hilarious live-tweets covering the Winter Olympics.

Grocery shoppers better get ready. A Jones-led competition is going to be fierce.