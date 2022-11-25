Turn leftover turkey into a fresh Cobb salad and comforting potpie

Chef, restaurateur and cookbook author Melba Wilson is stopping by the TODAY kitchen right before Thanksgiving to share a couple of her go-to recipes to make the most of leftover turkey. She shows us how to make a fall harvest turkey salad with cranberry-mustard dressing and comforting turkey potpies.

This hearty salad is easy, quick and can be served as a side dish or a main entrée. It's filled with flavorful, seasonal ingredients and helps use up holiday leftovers.

I love a good one-pot dish! Potpies transport me back to my grandmother's home where we often made them with ingredients left over from big holiday meals.

