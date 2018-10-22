Transform your leftover Halloween candy into pumpkin cake and chocolate bark

We're turning Rockefeller Plaza into Chocofeller Plaza with chocolate chip pumpkin layer cake and candy bark for a sweet and spooky Halloween.
by Gaby Dalkin / / Source: TODAY

Food blogger and cookbook author Gaby Dalkin is turning Rockefeller Plaza into Chocofeller Plaza with her creepy candy confections for Halloween. She shows us how to make candy-studded chocolate bark and a chocolate chip pumpkin cake with candy pieces.

TODAY makes sweet treats on Chocofeller Plaza!

Oct. 22, 201804:17

(Created by TODAY with our sponsor Mars)

Halloween Candy Bark
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Gaby Dalkin

"This recipe lets you eat all of your favorite Halloween candy in one sitting!" says Dalkin. "It's total decadence and it's a great way to give new life to any leftover candy."

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Layer Cake with Halloween Candy
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Gaby Dalkin

"Pumpkin cake and Halloween candy come together to create the ultimate cake for October!"

If you like those chocolaty recipes, you should also try these:

7-Layer Halloween Chocolate Candy Dip
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
Get The Recipe

Brandi Milloy
Chocolate Candy Bar Cake
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
Get The Recipe

Jocelyn Delk Adams

