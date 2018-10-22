Transform your leftover Halloween candy into pumpkin cake and chocolate bark

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Food blogger and cookbook author Gaby Dalkin is turning Rockefeller Plaza into Chocofeller Plaza with her creepy candy confections for Halloween. She shows us how to make candy-studded chocolate bark and a chocolate chip pumpkin cake with candy pieces.

(Created by TODAY with our sponsor Mars)

"This recipe lets you eat all of your favorite Halloween candy in one sitting!" says Dalkin. "It's total decadence and it's a great way to give new life to any leftover candy."

"Pumpkin cake and Halloween candy come together to create the ultimate cake for October!"

