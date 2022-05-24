Learn how to make Singapore noodles, cashew chicken and vegetable lo mein

Chef and cookbook author Grace Young is visiting TODAY to whip up four incredibly delicious and easy recipes inspired by her culinary roots. From an irresistible chicken dish she learned how to make from her father to a star of the Singapore street food scene, these meals are packed with flavor, healthy and simple to add to your weekly meal plan rotation. She also makes a 15-minute fried rice and veggie lo mein quick enough to whip up on any busy evening but tasty enough to impress dinner guests.

In Singapore, this is one of the great street foods to enjoy. It’s packed with flavor from soy sauce and fresh ginger, vegetables, Asian barbecued pork and broth that blends with vermicelli rice stick noodles. The best part is that it’s easy enough to make this at home.

When I was writing "Wisdom of the Chinese Kitchen," Cashew Chicken was one of the first recipes I asked my father to teach me because his was so exceptional. Stir-frying this recipe always makes me think of my him and once you get down the technique (which is pretty simple to master), this will definitely become a repeat dinner option. The combination of garlic and ginger always make a dish shine with flavor, and when combined with earthy shiitake mushrooms, tender chunks of chicken and buttery cashews, it's unstoppable.

This is such a satisfying vegetarian one-pot meal. The mushrooms add a “meaty” texture and flavor. I like to vary the vegetables for whatever is in season at the time, as this dish is nourishing and delicious whether it's winter or summer. In the warmer months, I’ll add fresh bell peppers and zucchini that’s thinly sliced, but this base recipe includes everything you need to make a heavenly lo mein completely from scratch.

When I’m pressed for time, fried rice is my go-to recipe for a quick one-wok meal. It’s so fast because there’s hardly any prep. It’s also super healthy because there’s minimal oil — each serving has just 2 teaspoons of oil. Yet with some shrimp, a little ham, peas (an easy fix from the freezer), scallions and seasonings, it's ready in just over 15 minutes.

Related: