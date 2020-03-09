Since many ancient grains like quinoa, sorghum and farro have resurfaced as modern food trends, now is the perfect time to examine a truly historic recipe to serve with them. To savor flavors of the past, Diane Unger, senior editor at America's Test Kitchen, joined NBC's Harry Smith on TODAY to whip up the world's oldest recipe: a lamb stew that's packed with flavor.

This particular Babylonian lamb stew is among several ancient recipes that were carved into clay tablets in an early type of writing called cuneiform. The tablets, which date back to 1700 B.C., are on display in the Peabody Museum at Yale University.

TODAY also sourced the expert palate of "America's Test Kitchen" host Christopher Kimball to help evaluate whether the cooks in this ancient society really knew how to make magic in the kitchen.

"So, we send you these recipes that are 4,000 years old, and when you saw them what did you think?" Smith asked Kimball.

"My first thought was, you were crazy. But then I look, read the recipe and actually it was a really good recipe — except for the sheep's blood (and) the sheep's fat," Kimball said. "There's a few things, you know, the rat."

Don't worry, this lamb recipe is delicious, fragrant and completely free of rodents.

According to Agnete Lassen, curator at the Peabody Museum's Babylonian collection, the contents of these artifacts were actually a mystery for a long time. For nearly half a century, the engraved text was thought to pertain to pharmaceuticals, as historians didn't believe the people of this Mesopotamian culture would have recorded what they ate.

As it turned out, they did. And what they ate was pretty incredible.

The Babylonian lamb stew is made from lamb shanks rubbed in warm, Middle Eastern spices like cumin, coriander and dried fenugreek leaves, then simmered in chicken broth and beer. Even more savory ingredients, like shallots, leeks, arugula and chives, deepen the dish's flavor for an end result that truly transcends time.

"For me, the appeal of studying ancient Mesopotamia is really relating to people thousands of years ago. That's the most profound and strongest experience I have," Lassen said. "And so cooking is something that's so human. We all eat every single day. And for me that's — that was just really powerful."

Smith agreed and was amazed by "the idea that people then were as sophisticated as they were (on) a culinary level."

As Kimball's version of the ancient stew neared completion in the kitchen, Smith was entranced by the aroma. Then came the final taste test.

"This is so good. It's stunning to think all those years ago, they were really on to something," Smith said.

Kimball was also convinced.

"It's a keeper," he said. "And this'll be my lunch for the rest of my life."