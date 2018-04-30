Rainbow drip cake & cake pop cones: Make easy Instagram-worthy desserts at home

share tweet email

Baking can be intimidating: It's so precise and mathematical. That's why they call it a science, while is cooking an art ... right? Well, actually, baking can definitely be an art — and a fun one, at that.

If you ever spend time (like, an absurd amount of time) scrolling through Instagram photos of eye-catching, technicolor desserts, just wishing you had those skills, you should probably get to know cake master Joshua John Russell, host of the YouTube show, "Man About Cake," from Craftsy, an NBCU company.

In his show, Russell teaches viewers how to make spectacular desserts using trendy techniques like mirror glazing, delicate piping and hyper-realistic sugar sculpting.

TODAY viewers can get his lesson on how to make cake pops served in ice cream cones — aka "Nice Cream Cones" — for free right here! Move over, cupcakes — this is the cutest way to serve cake.

Cake Pop Cones Man About Cake Rating: undo. ( rated) Prep time: 30 minutes Yield: makes 28 to 30 cones Get the recipe

Plus, if you sign up for Craftsy Unlimited, you can get a free seven-day trial to access content from TODAY tastemakers like Ryan Scott, Scott Conant and, if cake is still calling you, Joshua John Russell.

But just in case your sweet tooth needs satiating right this instant, here are some of Russell's most colorful recipes right here:

"Drip cakes are super trendy and fun to make!" says Russell. "Adding drips to a cake can really make your work eye-catching!"

Graffiti Sprinkle Cookies Man About Cake Rating: undo. ( rated) Cook time: 20 minutes Prep time: 15 minutes Yield: about 15 cookies Get the recipe

"Sprinkles make everything better! The touch of sea salt brings out all the sweet flavors of the cookie and sprinkles."

"This is a great project to work on with kids. Prep all of the cookies beforehand and then let their creativity run wild!"