Laura Vitale celebrates Easter with stuffed pizza and artichokes

These festive holiday recipes will have your guests hopping with joy.
/ Source: TODAY
By Laura Vitale

We're ready to hop into the fun, festivities and flavors of Easter. YouTube star Laura Vitale is joining us in the TODAY kitchen to share a few of her favorite holiday recipes. She shows us how to make a stuffed deep-dish pizza and tender artichokes topped with cheese and crispy breadcrumbs.

This stunning, cheesy, rich, festive pizza is a must have on our Easter table (the leftovers are even better on Easter Monday!). This dish tastes like my childhood in one delicious bite. It's like a deep-dish pizza, a savory pie and a calzone all came together into one mind-blowing meal.

Stuffed artichokes are a great Easter appetizer because they make a beautiful presentation and are in available in abundance in the spring. They are easy and simple to prepare but make a big impression.

If you like those festive recipes, you should also try these:

Laura Vitale

Laura Vitale is the host of Laura in the Kitchen, a popular cooking channel on YouTube, and the author of the cookbook Laura in the Kitchen.