Laura Vitale celebrates Easter with stuffed pizza and artichokes

We're ready to hop into the fun, festivities and flavors of Easter. YouTube star Laura Vitale is joining us in the TODAY kitchen to share a few of her favorite holiday recipes. She shows us how to make a stuffed deep-dish pizza and tender artichokes topped with cheese and crispy breadcrumbs.

This stunning, cheesy, rich, festive pizza is a must have on our Easter table (the leftovers are even better on Easter Monday!). This dish tastes like my childhood in one delicious bite. It's like a deep-dish pizza, a savory pie and a calzone all came together into one mind-blowing meal.

Stuffed artichokes are a great Easter appetizer because they make a beautiful presentation and are in available in abundance in the spring. They are easy and simple to prepare but make a big impression.

