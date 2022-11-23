Last-minute Thanksgiving sides: Cacio e pepe potatoes and harvest salad

Food blogger Skyler Bouchard is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of her favorite easy side dish recipes just in time for Thanksgiving. She shows us how to prepare cheesy cacio e pepe roasted potatoes and a hearty vegetable salad with crispy quinoa.

This recipe is so easy but restaurant-quality in terms of flavor and presentation. Whether you're making these for a dinner party or a last-minute Thanksgiving side, these cacio e pepe potatoes are easy to throw together with just a few ingredients. All you're doing is roasting the potatoes on a sheet pan and making an easy, three-ingredient cream sauce, but your guests will think it took a lot more effort.

This salad is one of those sneaky healthy side dishes that is comforting and unique. I love the crispy quinoa topping because they're like mini croutons that coat each vegetable. I also love using the seeds from the squash for extra crunch.

