Last-minute Thanksgiving sides: Cacio e pepe potatoes and harvest salad

Thanksgiving is the time root vegetables get to shine.

Cacio e pepe roasted potatoes, harvest salad: Get the recipes!

By Skyler Bouchard

Food blogger Skyler Bouchard is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of her favorite easy side dish recipes just in time for Thanksgiving. She shows us how to prepare cheesy cacio e pepe roasted potatoes and a hearty vegetable salad with crispy quinoa.

Cacio e Pepe Roasted Potatoes
Skyler Bouchard
Cacio e Pepe Roasted Potatoes

Skyler Bouchard

This recipe is so easy but restaurant-quality in terms of flavor and presentation. Whether you're making these for a dinner party or a last-minute Thanksgiving side, these cacio e pepe potatoes are easy to throw together with just a few ingredients. All you're doing is roasting the potatoes on a sheet pan and making an easy, three-ingredient cream sauce, but your guests will think it took a lot more effort.

Root Vegetable Harvest Salad with Crispy Quinoa
Skyler Bouchard
Root Vegetable Harvest Salad with Crispy Quinoa

Skyler Bouchard

This salad is one of those sneaky healthy side dishes that is comforting and unique. I love the crispy quinoa topping because they're like mini croutons that coat each vegetable. I also love using the seeds from the squash for extra crunch.

