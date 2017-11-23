Make slow-cooker mashed potatoes and quick gravy for a last-minute Thanksgiving

share tweet pin email

Elizabeth Heiskell of the Debutante Farmer is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share last-minute Thanksgiving recipes and turkey carving tips and tricks. She shows us how to make easy slow-cooker mashed potatoes, 10-minute turkey gravy and a sweet bread pudding with a warm whiskey sauce. She also walks us step-by-step through carving the holiday bird for the best results.

I love this recipe because it saves oven and stove-top space on turkey day when cooking space is at a premium.

This easy gravy is great if you don't have drippings from your turkey. Even if you fried it or bought your turkey pre-cooked you can still have amazing gravy.

This is a great dessert to throw together at the last minute because all the ingredients are in your pantry and it is the perfect way to use up stale bread.

Turkey Carving Tips

1. Start with a very sharp knife or an electric knife. People think sharp knives can cut more people accidentally but it is actually dull knives because of all the unnecessary pressure you have to use on a dull knife making you more likely to cut yourself.

2. Start by cutting the skin where the gut joint meats the turkey then using a dish cloth firmly grab the top of the thigh with force push the thigh down to break the joint then continue to cut the skin and remove both thighs.

3. Remove the wings in the same manner.

4. In movies and on TV, you often see the breast of the turkey being carved from the outside in. In reality, it's a much better practice to remove the whole breast by starting at the breast bone and letting your knife follow the inside of the bone until you are at the base of the breast and can remove it.

5. Once the breast meat is removed, lay it on the cutting board skin side up and cut it into slices crosswise going with the grain of the breast rather than against the grain like you would have been doing if you left the breast attached.

6. Now cut the meat off the thighs slice down the drumstick.

7. To store leftovers, take all the meat off the turkey and store in zip locks to keep moisture in.

