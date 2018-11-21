Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Less than perfect pie? Sub-par potatoes? Unexpected relatives showing up? Whatever the Thanksgiving Day disaster, Fresco by Scotto's Anthony Scotto and Dirt Candy's Amanda Cohen can fix your feast. Their easy, last-minute side dish recipes will make sure you have enough food to feed all your friends and family. Scotto shows us how to make an Italian rice stuffing with sausage and Cohen tosses together a simple-but-impressive shaved Brussels sprout salad.

Anthony Scotto's Recipe

Using rice instead of bread, and adding savory sausage and melty cheeses, gives this stuffing a distinctly Italian flavor.

Amanda Cohen's Recipe

Your guests will never guess that it only took 5 minutes to toss together this impressive salad. The shaved sprouts, sweet apricots and crunchy hazelnuts make this starter a real crowd-pleaser.

