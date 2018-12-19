Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

By Brian Malarkey

Chef and TV personality Brian Malarkey has the answer to last-minute holiday-party panics. He's stopping by TODAY to demonstrate how to make quick and easy appetizers that are perfect for parties both large and small. He's showing how to make bacon-wrapped shrimped with cocktail sauce, Italian-style pork sausage and olive meatballs and citrusy crab cakes. Each one requires just a handful of ingredients and comes together in less than 30 minutes.

The addition of bacon takes this shrimp cocktail to the next level.

"Who doesn't love meatballs?" asks Malarkey, validly. These Italian pork sausage and olive meatballs can be made with any kind of olive you like. You can serve them straight up or with add-ons such as burrata, tomato sauce, pesto or sun-dried tomato tapenade.

These citrusy crab cakes are baked in a mini muffin tin for bite-size portions that are ideal for entertaining. "I love these low-carb crab cakes, which are baked like a cake," says Malarkey. "Get it? Crab CAKE!"

