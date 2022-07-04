IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Last-minute 4th of July recipes: Barbecue meatballs and cheeseburger dip

David Rose turns leftover ground beef into an indulgent last-minute Fourth of July appetizers.
By David Rose

Chef David Rose is joining TODAY to share a few of his favorite cookout recipes to for a last-minute Fourth of July get-together. He shows us how to use up leftover ground beef to make a melty cheeseburger dip and saucy barbecue meatballs.

Cheeseburger Dip
Cheeseburger Dip

A backyard barbecue cheeseburger in dip form! Ever wondered what to do with all that leftover ground beef and cheese? Wonder no more! Beef, cheese and fresh toppings give you all the satisfying flavors of a cheeseburger in a flavorful, shareable dip.

Barbecue Meatballs
Barbecue Meatballs

All of the taste of a backyard barbecue in one bite! It's the perfect way to utilize extra ground beef. Enjoy this quick and tasty homemade barbecue sauce with rolls and pickles for a fast, bite-size app that will please everybody.

