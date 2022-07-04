Last-minute 4th of July recipes: Barbecue meatballs and cheeseburger dip

Chef David Rose is joining TODAY to share a few of his favorite cookout recipes to for a last-minute Fourth of July get-together. He shows us how to use up leftover ground beef to make a melty cheeseburger dip and saucy barbecue meatballs.

A backyard barbecue cheeseburger in dip form! Ever wondered what to do with all that leftover ground beef and cheese? Wonder no more! Beef, cheese and fresh toppings give you all the satisfying flavors of a cheeseburger in a flavorful, shareable dip.

All of the taste of a backyard barbecue in one bite! It's the perfect way to utilize extra ground beef. Enjoy this quick and tasty homemade barbecue sauce with rolls and pickles for a fast, bite-size app that will please everybody.

If you like those beefy barbecue recipes, you should also try these: