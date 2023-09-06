IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

6 customer-loved finds for September with thousands of reviews — starting at $10

Everyday Asian cooking: Lucky beef and tom yum sweet potato

In her new cookbook, "A Splash of Soy," Lara Lee celebrares everday Asian cooking.

Lucky beef and sweet potato wedges: Get the simple recipes

04:57
/ Source: TODAY
By Lara Lee

Chef and food writer Lara Lee is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a couple of her favorite recipes from her new cookbook "A Splash of Soy: Everyday Food from Asia." She shows us how to make "lucky" flank steak with a marinade that doubles as a sauce and roasted sweet potato flavored with tangy tom yum.

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY.

Lucky Beef
Louise Hagger

Get The Recipe

Lucky Beef

Lara Lee

The soy, ginger and five-spice marinade is a triumphant combination with seared flank steak. It is a highly flavored, loose-grained steak that is a prime cut for soaking up bold flavors.

Tom Yum Sweet Potato Wedges
Louise Hagger

Get The Recipe

Tom Yum Sweet Potato Wedges

Lara Lee

Tom yum paste works as a phenomenal marinade for vegetables. In this recipe, caramelized oven-baked sweet potato wedges are coated in the hot and sour tom yum paste, which imparts its distinctive flavor of chiles, galangal, lemongrass and lime leaves. The two ingredients work beautifully together: Each bite bursts with heat and umami, and the chewy exterior and creamy center provide textural heaven.

If you like those easy Asian-inspired recipes, you should also try these:

Prawn and Chicken Fried Noodles (Mie Goreng Udang)
LOUISE HAGGER / FOOD STYLING: EMILY KYDDAD / PROP STYLING: ALEXANDER BREEZE

Get The Recipe

Prawn and Chicken Fried Noodles (Mie Goreng Udang)

Lara Lee
Sweet Soy Tempeh (Tempeh Manis)
LOUISE HAGGER / CREDITS:PHOTOGRAPHY: LOUISE HAGGERFOOD STYLING: EMILY KYDDAD & PROP STYLING: ALEXANDER BREEZE

Get The Recipe

Sweet Soy Tempeh (Tempeh Manis)

Lara Lee
Lara Lee