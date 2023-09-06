Everyday Asian cooking: Lucky beef and tom yum sweet potato

Chef and food writer Lara Lee is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a couple of her favorite recipes from her new cookbook "A Splash of Soy: Everyday Food from Asia." She shows us how to make "lucky" flank steak with a marinade that doubles as a sauce and roasted sweet potato flavored with tangy tom yum.

The soy, ginger and five-spice marinade is a triumphant combination with seared flank steak. It is a highly flavored, loose-grained steak that is a prime cut for soaking up bold flavors.

Tom yum paste works as a phenomenal marinade for vegetables. In this recipe, caramelized oven-baked sweet potato wedges are coated in the hot and sour tom yum paste, which imparts its distinctive flavor of chiles, galangal, lemongrass and lime leaves. The two ingredients work beautifully together: Each bite bursts with heat and umami, and the chewy exterior and creamy center provide textural heaven.

