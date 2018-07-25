Lance Bass talks boy-band drama on the latest episode of 'COLD CUTS' with Al Roker

share tweet pin email

In the next installment of Al Roker's new, original YouTube series "COLD CUTS," Al welcomes Lance Bass, the bass singer of 'N Sync, certified cosmonaut and star (and producer!) of the teen rom-com "On the Line." To celebrate the release of his Audible special "The Path to Pride," Lance makes a nutty and nostalgic sandwich with his favorite foods (truffles! French toast! Olive Garden?!) while revealing more details about his own coming-out story, boy-band drama from the early 2000s and starting a family with his husband, Michael Turchin.

Al is piling on the meats and piling on the questions!

There's a new episode of "Cold Cuts" every other Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET on TODAY's YouTube channel. For more great episodes, be sure to subscribe here.

Say "Bye Bye Bye" to your hunger and learn how to make Lance's signature sandwich right here: