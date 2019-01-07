Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Erica Chayes Wida

Lady Gaga may have been channelling Judy Garland at Sunday's Golden Globes Award ceremony, but at her own little after party, she channelled Fred Flintstone.

Gaga first astonished the world on the red carpet as she waltzed past photographers in a show-stopping, light-blue gown which was reminiscent of one worn by Garland, who starred in the second rendition of the original "A Star is Born" in 1954.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 06: Lady Gaga attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Getty Images

Gaga continued to impress later in the evening when she took home her second Golden Globe, this time for Best Original Song from 2018's version of "A Star is Born" with Bradley Cooper.

But perhaps the most endearing and intimate glimpse into Gaga's life occurred later that night, behind the scenes. The superstar's fiancé, talent agent Christian Carino, posted a peek at Gaga celebrating her latest win while cozying up to some sweet snacks in bed.

Unwinding from the magical evening, the singer, songwriter and actress snuggled up to her Golden Globe award and a box of Fruity Pebbles, with a half-eaten bowl of cereal and milk perched on her chest.

"What a rager," Carino captioned the Instagram post, which elicited an eruption of praise from his followers.

"Congratulations," fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger posted with a slew of hearts and fire emojis.

"So proud of this little angel!!! She deserved this award so much and every other one as well. Have a wonderful time celebrating," one fan wrote.

"This is the energy 2019 needs," one person commented.

An account devoted to Lady Gaga was also excited by the Grammy Award-winner's choice of post-party snack.

"Fruity Pebbles are it," gagagagged wrote.

"We love an award winning fruity pebbles queen," another person wrote.

With this cereal "queen" being so fabulous, who doesn't?