46 sensational summer sides for your Labor Day celebration

Make sides the star of the show for your summer sendoff.

Kevin Bludso shares his recipe for grilled pork spareribs and potato salad

/ Source: TODAY
By Erica Chayes Wida

When it comes to the Labor Day spread (the ultimate summer sendoff), don't hold back on the side dishes.

Why? Well, aside from being delicious (if you make the right recipe), sides bring personality to the dinner table. They take a meaty or vegetarian main dish and support it with new levels of flavor. Take corn, for example — one of summer's favorite foods. Corn at peak season is incredible on its own, but with certain spices and seasonings, it can transform an entire meal. A side of corn doused in sweet, spicy chili butter will take your grilled steak to a whole other level.

If instead, you decide pair that steak with a chilled noodle salad, dinner is taken in a completely different, cool-you-down-on-a-hot-day direction.

Whether you're hosting this end of summer bash or are visiting a friend or family member's house, lean heavy into the sides. If you've been making the same potato salad for a decade (we know, it's so good!), branch out this year and try something new. Turn to creamy, briny, peppery dips and pickled veggies. Fry up some lotus roots or make pasta and toss it in a luscious avocado dressing.

Here are some of our favorite summer side dishes to make Labor Day easy, fun, festive and more sensational than ever. C'mon, go wild.

Pastas, grains and beans

Cold Shabu Shabu Noodle Salad
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Cold Shabu Shabu Noodle Salad

Danielle Chang

Sesame seeds, seaweed flakes, radishes and other nourishing ingredients make their way into this warm-weather favorite that stars cold noodles and lots of fresh, seasonal veggies.

Snap Pea, Charred Corn and Quinoa Salad
Patty Lee / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Snap Pea, Charred Corn and Quinoa Salad

Ryan Scott

A tangy, white balsamic vinaigrette gives this simple salad lots of great flavor. It can be served cold or at room temperature, making it a great portable option for summer picnics and other outdoor activities.

Avocado Cream Pasta with Arugula and Roasted Cherry Tomatoes
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Avocado Cream Pasta with Arugula and Roasted Cherry Tomatoes

Samah Dada

The avocado cream sauce is both light and refreshing — qualities rarely found in creamy sauces. It also maintains an amazing brightness with the addition of fresh basil and lemon and is extremely versatile.

Chile-Lime Noodle Salad
Will Coleman
Get The Recipe

Chile-Lime Noodle Salad

Will Coleman

This spin on pasta salad has bright citrus flavors, smoky and spicy notes from the chiles and loads of freshness from an assortment of vegetables. The best part about this recipe, other than the fact that its flavor improves as it sits in the fridge, is that you can customize it, adding whatever vegetables or pasta you have on hand.

Chickpea and Tuna Salad
Laura Vitale
Get The Recipe

Chickpea and Tuna Salad

Laura Vitale

This dish reminds Laura Vitale of her best summer days on the Amalfi coast. It's so light, bright and flavorful — not to mention quick to prepare!

Pearl Couscous Watermelon Salad with Herb Vinaigrette
Courtesy Will Coleman
Get The Recipe

Pearl Couscous Watermelon Salad with Herb Vinaigrette

Will Coleman

Pearl couscous is especially hearty and toothsome, with means it stands up perfectly even when made days ahead, and it makes for especially tasty leftovers to enjoy the whole week through. Just be sure to keep the herbaceous vinaigrette separate, and combine just before serving.

Israeli Couscous with Summer Vegetables
Tyler Essary / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Israeli Couscous with Summer Vegetables

Alon Shaya

This simple salad is filled with crisp veggies and fresh herbs, easy to prepare and can be made ahead. Serve it warm or at room temperature.

Peach Baked Beans
Tyler Essary/TODAY
Get The Recipe

Peach Baked Beans

Myron Mixon

Combine of summer's favorites fruits to sweeten up a barbecue staple. This version of the beloved side dish, which can be devoured by the spoonful or ladled onto hot dogs and tender pulled pork sandwiches, has a lively, balanced flavor profile with canned peach filling, pimiento peppers for a subtle kick and some acidity from cider vinegar.

Icebox Pasta Salad
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Icebox Pasta Salad

Elizabeth Heiskell

This recipe uses everything in the icebox. If you have red onion, a little piece of squash or zucchini, leftover chicken, berries, peaches, apples or one random tomato, throw it in there. This is also amazing for lunchboxes the next day and delicious at room temperature.

Dylan's Mom's Pasta Salad
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Dylan's Mom's Pasta Salad

Dylan Dreyer

"This is my go-to recipe for summer barbecues," says Dylan Dreyer. "It's super easy, we usually have all the ingredients on hand and it can sit out for a while without spoiling. There are a few things my mom makes that are so my mom, and every bite reminds me of her."

3-Bean Salad
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Get The Recipe

3-Bean Salad

Craig Strong

Don't feel like going grocery shopping? All the ingredients for this simple, pleasantly acidic side dish are probably already in your pantry.

Mexican-Style Street Corn Macaroni Salad
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Mexican-Style Street Corn Macaroni Salad

Alejandra Ramos

The bright and tangy flavors of Mexican-style “street corn” add a fun twist to this summer party-ready elbow macaroni salad. Prep it just before serving, or make it the night before and chill in the fridge for an easy and ready-to-go potluck recipe that will be an instant crowd pleaser at all your summer bashes.

Italian Pasta Salad with Pepperoncini-Pecorino Vinaigrette
Anthony Contrino
Get The Recipe

Italian Pasta Salad with Pepperoncini-Pecorino Vinaigrette

Anthony Contrino

This pasta salad takes advantage of all the top-of-its-peak summer produce, packs a flavorful punch, and the light pepperoncini and pecorino vinaigrette is the perfect pairing on a hot day.

Ginger-Miso Pasta Salad
Courtesy Valerie Bertinelli
Get The Recipe

Ginger-Miso Pasta Salad

Valerie Bertinelli

No mayo alert! This Japanese-inspired pasta salad is filled with edamame, carrots and bell peppers, and its dressing is made with miso, ginger, soy and sesame. It gets better as it sits, which means it's perfect for picnics.

Cold Pasta Salad with Tuna, Vegetables and Herb Vinaigrette
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Cold Pasta Salad with Tuna, Vegetables and Herb Vinaigrette

Anthony Scotto

Adding tuna to pasta in a zippy vinaigrette is a great way to make this salad shine as an entrée. And with fresh herbs and red onion, it's a perfect foil to the heavier dishes on the table.

No-Cook Couscous Salad with Chickpeas and Feta
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

No-Cook Couscous Salad with Chickpeas and Feta

Alejandra Ramos

No need to boil water to prep this no-cook grain salad! Couscous just needs to be rehydrated before serving. For this recipe, you'll combine the couscous with a few staple pantry ingredients, then let it soak in the dressing for a couple hours (or even overnight, if you'd like to prep it in advance). Serve it chilled or room temperature — no heat required!

Joy Bauer's BLT Pasta Salad
Joy Bauer
Get The Recipe

Joy Bauer's BLT Pasta Salad

Joy Bauer

It's true — everything is better with bacon! In this recipe, the beloved BLT sandwich is transformed into pasta perfection. It's a unique and versatile dish that can be a side at barbecues or an entrée all on its own.

Grilled Summer Vegetable Pasta
Casey Barber
Get The Recipe

Grilled Summer Vegetable Pasta

Casey Barber

A colorful salad that's a mix of different vegetables hits the spot on a steamy summer evening. Everything can be prepped ahead of time and, while the recipe serves six, is easy to double for a larger gathering.

Sides that make the most of fresh produce

Burrata Caprese Salad
Courtesy Valerie Bertinelli
Get The Recipe

Burrata Caprese Salad

Valerie Bertinelli

"This is my go-to recipe for warm-weather entertaining," says Valerie Bertinelli. "It's no-cook, full of flavor, only requires a few ingredients and so refreshing. All the elements pair so well together and make for an easy and impressive starter."

'Pickle' de Gallo
Joy Bauer
Get The Recipe

'Pickle' de Gallo

Joy Bauer

If you find yourself in a love pickle — you love salsa and you love pickles — make this "pickle" de gallo! It’s the ultimate marriage of flavors and has all the makings of a scrumptious salsa, sans tomatoes, for a unique taste you can relish.

Heirloom Tomato and Watermelon Salad with Buffalo Mozzarella
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
Get The Recipe

Heirloom Tomato and Watermelon Salad with Buffalo Mozzarella

Ed Brown

As vibrant as it is fresh, this salad is all about using ripe, in-season ingredients. Juicy tomatoes, cool watermelon and zesty herbs make this summery salad sing. It's also best served at room temperature, so there's no need to occupy extra space in the fridge.

Muhammara (Red Pepper and Walnut Spread)
Alanna Hale
Get The Recipe

Muhammara (Red Pepper and Walnut Spread)

Reem Assil

The trick to this dish is to choose peppers with the deepest ripe-red hue possible to create the perfect sweet pepper spread. The secret ingredient is a backdrop of sweet and tart pomegranate molasses to brighten all the other flavors. Snack on this with fresh flatbread or toss it into your pasta. There is no wrong way to eat muhammara.

Sweet Summer Corn Relish
Erin Scott
Get The Recipe

Sweet Summer Corn Relish

Bryant Terry

Chef Bryant Terry's family has found multiple uses for this tangy condiment: stuffing it into tacos, serving it atop beans and simply sautéing it to serve as a side dish. Try one serving option or all three, but definitely try it!

Whipped Feta with Quick-Pickled Vegetables
Will Coleman
Get The Recipe

Whipped Feta with Quick-Pickled Vegetables

Will Coleman

Loaded with sweet and spicy pickled vegetables to go along with the herby and briny feta dip, this platter requires only a few minutes of cooking, which means you'll have a cool kitchen while preparing a veggie-packed dish that is light, fresh and robust in flavor.

Grilled Corn (Maíz Rustido)
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
Get The Recipe

Grilled Corn (Maíz Rustido)

Marc Vidal

Maíz rustido is Spain's version of Mexican street corn. Like its south-of-the-border counterpart, this sweet corn is charred and served with salty cheese, smoky spices and zesty citrus. It will be on the plate in less than 30 minutes.

Marinated Picnic Vegetables
Get The Recipe

Marinated Picnic Vegetables

Carrie Parente

This recipe is really tasty and easy to throw together for a picnic or an afternoon barbecue. It lasts for days in the fridge, too, so you can make it a few days before your picnic without worrying about a soggy salad.

Grilled Vegetable Salad
istetiana / Getty Images
Get The Recipe

Grilled Vegetable Salad

Jet Tila

If you have leftover baked potatoes, make this salad. It tastes great made fresh and equally good refrigerated and served a day or two later. It's a great barbecue dish to bring to someone's house, too.

Giada's Red, White and Blue Salad
giadzy
Get The Recipe

Giada's Red, White and Blue Salad

Giada De Laurentiis

We love a salad that’s loaded up with goodies, and this one definitely fits the bill! With lightly pickled cucumbers, grapes, blueberries, pistachios and gorgonzola cheese, it’s got a ton of amazing flavor going on.

Summertime Watermelon and Tomatillo Salad
PatiJinich.com
Get The Recipe

Summertime Watermelon and Tomatillo Salad

Pati Jinich

According to Pati Jinich, summertime salads work best with a pop of refreshing fruit, a little heat, something creamy and salty, all tossed lightly in a bright, citrusy vinaigrette. Her watermelon-tomatillo salad shows off all her best summer salad-making tips in one gorgeous recipe.

Summer Cucumber Salad with Fresh Herbs
Joy Bauer
Get The Recipe

Summer Cucumber Salad with Fresh Herbs

Joy Bauer

Cool as a cucumber, this herby salad features bright and refreshing flavors that will woo your taste buds. You're the boss of your toss — throw in parsley, mint, dill, basil or cilantro — most fresh garden herbs will work. This is best enjoyed the same day since the cukes are the crunchiest, but it will last up to three days in the fridge. Scoop up a hearty serving and enjoy the taste of summer.

Summer Corn Succotash
Maya Visnyei
Get The Recipe

Summer Corn Succotash

Sweet Potato Chronicles

With only three ingredients that may already be in the pantry, this is a sweet and simple summer side that's a great recipe to keep going back to every weekend.

Sunda Southeast Asian Street Corn
Rockit Ranch
Get The Recipe

Sunda Southeast Asian Street Corn

Billy Dec

Pandan, also known as screw pine or the vanilla of Southeast Asia, brings out a wonderfully smoky sweetness from the corn. It can be found in the Asian food section of some grocery stores or in many Asian specialty stores.

Fried Green Tomatoes
Shutterstock
Get The Recipe

Fried Green Tomatoes

Meredith Brokaw

Crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, fried green tomatoes are a quintessential summer staple. We recommend pairing these delicious bites with fresh homemade ranch dressing.

Grilled Corn with Garlic, Basil and Cheese
Steven Randazzo
Get The Recipe

Grilled Corn with Garlic, Basil and Cheese

Steven Raichlen

Imagine smoky-sweet grilled corn with sizzling garlic butter and fragrant basil — aka what summer food dreams are made of.

Charred Corn and Halloumi Salad
Lauren Zasar
Get The Recipe

Charred Corn and Halloumi Salad

Edouard Massih

Tomatoes are at their peak right now, and so is sweet and juicy corn. It couldn't be a better time to throw all these seasonal vegetables together to make a delicious salad. And grilled halloumi adds a little Middle Eastern flair to it.

Easy Heirloom Tomato Tart
Maggie Shi
Get The Recipe

Easy Heirloom Tomato Tart

Maggie Shi

This savory tomato tart is just as delicious to eat as it is beautiful to look at. Pick up as many fresh, colorful tomatoes as you can to really make this unique side dish shine.

Potato salads and slaws

Grilled Potato Salad
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Grilled Potato Salad

Michael Symon

If you're firing up the grill, why not use it for everything, including the potato salad? The open flame gives this classic starchy dish a new wave of flavor. It calls for Yukon gold potatoes but works well with any potato you have on hand for ultimate versatility.

No-Cook Grated Broccoli-Feta Slaw
Ali Rosen
Get The Recipe

No-Cook Grated Broccoli-Feta Slaw

Ali Rosen

When it's hot outside and you don't want to turn on your stove, this light, bright salad is the perfect antidote. Use a grater or your food processor to get the broccoli as small as possible, then combine with the fresh zing of lemon and the brininess of feta to get the perfect summer slaw.

No-Mayo Potato Salad
Casey Barber
Get The Recipe

No-Mayo Potato Salad

Casey Barber

Seriously, no matter which side of the mayo divide guests fall on, they are going to go in for seconds of this potato salad. Instead of mayonnaise, a mixture of heart-healthy tahini, apple cider vinegar and a splash of starchy potato-cooking water help bind this tangy dressing to each bite. Deceptively creamy, this filling and refreshing classic picnic side dish will be piled high on everyone's plates.

Perfect Potato Salad
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Perfect Potato Salad

Erin French

The key to a perfect potato salad — as with all cooking — is having the best ingredients. When you stumble upon the most precious baby potatoes, it's time to make potato salad. Then, instead of making a heavy, mayonnaise-y salad, toss just-tender potatoes with olive oil, shallot vinaigrette and whatever fresh, green herbs you can get your hands on.

Honey-Jalapeño Coleslaw
Courtesy Phil Johnson
Get The Recipe

Honey-Jalapeño Coleslaw

Phil Johnson

The grated jalapeño and hint of honey give this slaw a delicious balance of sweet and heat, which makes this classic side dish more exciting and dynamic.

Asian Shrimp and Carrot Slaw
Casey Barber
Get The Recipe

Asian Shrimp and Carrot Slaw

Casey Barber

This twist on traditional slaw is the perfect lunch or dinner to make ahead of time and pack for a mobile feast. It's delicious and hearty while still being healthy, plus it's packed with a good dose of protein, grains and vegetables.

Curry Cauliflower Slaw
Casey Barber
Get The Recipe

Curry Cauliflower Slaw

Casey Barber

Make some curry roasted cauliflower ahead of time and toss it with bagged slaw for a flavorful side or meal.

Cauliflower 'Potato' Salad
Food Network
Get The Recipe

Cauliflower 'Potato' Salad

Valerie Bertinelli

This is a lighter spin on classic potato salad. The potatoes are swapped with cauliflower, resulting in a delicious and satisfying dish … you won't even miss the potatoes!

Bludso's Potato Salad
Eric Wolfinger
Get The Recipe

Bludso's Potato Salad

Kevin Bludso

If you don't get your elbows dirty, you aren't making potato salad right. You have to mix it with your hands to make sure all the flavors are mixing in. It should taste good every step of the way.

Baked Potato Salad
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Baked Potato Salad

Alex Guarnaschelli

If you have leftover baked potatoes, make this salad It tastes great made fresh and equally good refrigerated and served a day or two later. It's a great barbecue dish to bring to someone's house, too.

