Food

These nacho bacon burgers will take your Labor Day to the next level

TODAY

Labor Day is quickly approaching and the opportunity to enjoy summertime foods is coming to an end. Luckily, Sunny Anderson, co-host of Food Network's "The Kitchen," is coming to the rescue with a few of her ultimate summery recipes while there's still time to make them. She shows us how to prepare grilled coconut-cream lemonade, nacho cheese-stuffed bacon burgers and an easy no-bake strawberry and blueberry pie. Because the oven is not ready to be turned back on yet.

Sunny's Nacho Bacon Burger
Rating:
( rated)
Servings:
6
Get the recipe

The secret to this burger's over-the-top flavor is in the center. Hiding inside is a molten pocket of gooey nacho cheese dip. You'll never go back to a basic burger again!

Sunny's Grilled Coconut Lemonade
Rating:
( rated)
Get the recipe

Grilling the lemons for lemonade adds a subtle smoky hint to the most summery of drinks. And the coconut cream adds a tropical taste. The two simple changes take this tasty refresher to the next level.

Sunny's No-Bake Strawberry Blueberry Pie
Rating:
( rated)
Servings:
8
Get the recipe

It's too hot, why bake? With this easy fruit-filled recipe you can make a delicious dessert without ever turning on the oven.

If you like those Labor Day recipes, you should also try these:

Perfect Bloody Mary Burgers
Get the recipe
Sunny's Easy Patriotic Poke Cake
Get the recipe

More Recipes videos

More: Food Food On the show

TOP