These nacho bacon burgers will take your Labor Day to the next level

Labor Day is quickly approaching and the opportunity to enjoy summertime foods is coming to an end. Luckily, Sunny Anderson, co-host of Food Network's "The Kitchen," is coming to the rescue with a few of her ultimate summery recipes while there's still time to make them. She shows us how to prepare grilled coconut-cream lemonade, nacho cheese-stuffed bacon burgers and an easy no-bake strawberry and blueberry pie. Because the oven is not ready to be turned back on yet.

The secret to this burger's over-the-top flavor is in the center. Hiding inside is a molten pocket of gooey nacho cheese dip. You'll never go back to a basic burger again!

Grilling the lemons for lemonade adds a subtle smoky hint to the most summery of drinks. And the coconut cream adds a tropical taste. The two simple changes take this tasty refresher to the next level.

It's too hot, why bake? With this easy fruit-filled recipe you can make a delicious dessert without ever turning on the oven.

