Labor Day menu: Brisket, grilled veggies, pastas and so much more

Say goodbye to summer with a Labor Day feast to remember.
By Matt Abdoo

Summer may be coming to an end, but there's still time for one last cookout! To celebrate Labor Day, chef Matt Abdoo is cooking up some of his favorite warm-weather dishes and repurposing the leftovers to make even more amazing meals. He shows us how to slow-cook brisket and use the tender meat to make a flavorful taco filling and a ragu with gnocchi. Then, he grills up a big batch of veggies to add to pasta salad and lasagna. And as a bonus, he's preparing Italian marinated flank steak, grilled sweet potato wedges and refreshing orange margaritas.

Slow-Cooked Salt and Pepper Brisket
Matt Abdoo
This is one of my favorite brisket recipes. It's not a quick process, but the meat is so flavorful and tender when it's done, it is well worth the wait. It also yields delicious leftovers that can be used to make so many great things.

Slow-Cooked Brisket Tacos
Matt Abdoo
This is one of my go-to recipes when I have leftover brisket. I love how the bright, zesty salsa verde complements the smoky brisket. It's a perfect pairing that's impossible not to crave.

Potato Gnocchi with Brisket Ragu
Ken Goodman
I love this dish because it combines my two favorite cuisines: Italian and barbecue. The tender, smoked brisket adds a meaty richness to the flavorful red wine sauce and fluffy gnocchi.

Marinated Grilled End-of-Summer Veggies
Matt Abdoo
As much as I love grilled meats and starchy sides, you just can't have a complete cookout without some grilled veggies. The long marination and char from the grill just bring out the best flavor in fresh vegetables.

Grilled Vegetable Pasta Salad
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Pasta salad is one of my favorite summer side dishes that I grew up eating. My mom would make a huge batch of it and keep it in the refrigerator and pull it out for as many dinners or lunches she could. It gets better as it sits in the fridge.

Grilled Veggie Lasagna
Matt Abdoo
I love lasagna — and this version is great because all the delicious grilled veggies take the place off noodles, which cuts down on carbs and makes it healthier. But don't worry — the creamy ricotta cheese and melty mozzarella keep it comforting and flavorful.

Italian Marinated Grilled Flank Steak
Matt Abdoo
This steak reminds me of summer family cookouts. My mom always used this Italian marinade, and it always turns out so good. It infuses the meat with tons of flavor and helps tenderize it, too.

Barbecue Sweet Potato Wedges
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
The sweet potato and all-purpose barbecue seasoning are just a match made in heaven. These fries also give a vegetarian option a very recognizable barbecue flavor.

Cara Cara Orange Margaritas
Tyler Essary / TODAY
Freshly squeezed orange juice adds a refreshing sweetness to traditionally tart margaritas. They are perfectly refreshing, easy sippers for any celebration.

