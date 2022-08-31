Labor Day weekend can sometimes feel like a mixed bag of feelings. While the holiday's historical meaning is rooted in workers demanding fair treatment, it's also thought of as the unofficial end of summer and beginning of a new school year. It symbolizes the end of sunny beach days and the beginning of cozy sweaters and pumpkin spice, well, everything.

It's a long weekend filled with fun and festivities with family and friends. It’s also a time that restaurant chains nationwide send off summer with a long weekend of delicious deals and discounts.

American Social

From 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 5, American Social locations Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Tampa and Orlando are offering brunch beverage deals, from $11 bloody marys at all locations to $25 bottomless mimosas in Miami, $18.95 bottomless mimosas in Orlando, and $4 mimosas in Tampa and Fort Lauderdale.

Dunkin’

Start the long weekend with a cold drink. Dunkin’ is ushering in cooler weather with $3 Medium Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew or Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte through Sept. 13.

Insomnia Cookies

Insomnia Cookies is celebrating the long weekend with $5 off Chillax Packs in-store and online at all locations nationwide from Sept. 2 through Sept. 5.

Logan’s Roadhouse

Load up on those delicious ribs. Save $10 off $40 all weekend: Sept. 2 through Sept. 5.

Marco’s Pizza

Get 20% off all menu price pizzas from Sept. 6 through Sept. 8 using promo code LD20. This deal is valid for online and app orders only.

McConnell’s Fine Ice Cream

What better way to send off summer than with a sweet online deal? Buy 5 pints, get one free with code LDW22 Sept. 2 through Sept. 5.

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina

The kids really need to celebrate Labor Day because they're still dealing with their summer vacation coming to an end. Take them out for a special meal between Sept. 1 and Sept. 5 because kids will eat free at On The Border all weekend long.

PDQ

From Sept. 1 through Sept. 5, PDQ is offering $10 off with an order of 2 or more platters online or through the MyPDQ app.

Peet’s

Peet’s is offering 20% off sitewide on Peets.com from Aug. 30 through Sept. 5. For those shopping in store, get 20% off beans, K-Cup pods and capsules from Sept. 2 through Sept. 5.

Pie Five Pizza

Circle of Crust loyalty members can get a personal pizza for just $5.99 on Labor Day. To claim the deal, use code "MAGIC MONDAY" at checkout via the app.

Tim Hortons

Tims Rewards members can receive a free breakfast sandwich — including the Maple Waffle Breakfast Sandwich — plus free delivery through the Tim Hortons app from Aug. 29 through Sept. 25.

White Castle

When ordering delivery via Grubhub, get $3 off $20+ orders Sept. 1 through Sept. 7. For orders via DoorDash, get $3 off $20+ orders from Sept. 2 through Sept. 5.