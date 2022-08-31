IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Consumer Reports shares 8 tech upgrades to save you money and protect your data

12 Labor Day food and drink deals and freebies

Restaurant chains nationwide are sending off summer with a long weekend of delicious deals and discounts.
Summer BBQ food table scene with hot dog and hamburger buffet, top view over dark wood
Take advantage of all the delicious deals and discounts over Labor Day weekend.jenifoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
/ Source: TODAY
By Aly Walansky

Labor Day weekend can sometimes feel like a mixed bag of feelings. While the holiday's historical meaning is rooted in workers demanding fair treatment, it's also thought of as the unofficial end of summer and beginning of a new school year. It symbolizes the end of sunny beach days and the beginning of cozy sweaters and pumpkin spice, well, everything.

It's a long weekend filled with fun and festivities with family and friends. It’s also a time that restaurant chains nationwide send off summer with a long weekend of delicious deals and discounts.

American Social

From 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 5, American Social locations Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Tampa and Orlando are offering brunch beverage deals, from $11 bloody marys at all locations to $25 bottomless mimosas in Miami, $18.95 bottomless mimosas in Orlando, and $4 mimosas in Tampa and Fort Lauderdale.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cg7GJ1vLucW

Dunkin’

Start the long weekend with a cold drink. Dunkin’ is ushering in cooler weather with $3 Medium Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew or Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte through Sept. 13.

https://www.instagram.com/p/ChZqKUYlcmp

Insomnia Cookies

Insomnia Cookies is celebrating the long weekend with $5 off Chillax Packs in-store and online at all locations nationwide from Sept. 2 through Sept. 5.

Logan’s Roadhouse

Load up on those delicious ribs. Save $10 off $40 all weekend: Sept. 2 through Sept. 5.

Marco’s Pizza

Get 20% off all menu price pizzas from Sept. 6 through Sept. 8 using promo code LD20. This deal is valid for online and app orders only.

McConnell’s Fine Ice Cream

What better way to send off summer than with a sweet online deal? Buy 5 pints, get one free with code LDW22 Sept. 2 through Sept. 5.

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina

The kids really need to celebrate Labor Day because they're still dealing with their summer vacation coming to an end. Take them out for a special meal between Sept. 1 and Sept. 5 because kids will eat free at On The Border all weekend long.

PDQ

From Sept. 1 through Sept. 5, PDQ is offering $10 off with an order of 2 or more platters online or through the MyPDQ app.

Peet’s

Peet’s is offering 20% off sitewide on Peets.com from Aug. 30 through Sept. 5. For those shopping in store, get 20% off beans, K-Cup pods and capsules from Sept. 2 through Sept. 5.

https://www.instagram.com/p/ChpbclUv1D9

Pie Five Pizza

Circle of Crust loyalty members can get a personal pizza for just $5.99 on Labor Day. To claim the deal, use code "MAGIC MONDAY" at checkout via the app.

Tim Hortons

Tims Rewards members can receive a free breakfast sandwich — including the Maple Waffle Breakfast Sandwich — plus free delivery through the Tim Hortons app from Aug. 29 through Sept. 25.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BobaUfDAgxw

White Castle

When ordering delivery via Grubhub, get $3 off $20+ orders Sept. 1 through Sept. 7. For orders via DoorDash, get $3 off $20+ orders from Sept. 2 through Sept. 5.

Aly Walansky

Aly Walansky is a New York City-based food and lifestyle writer with nearly two decades of writing experience for various digital publications. She's focused on the latest in dining trends and budget meal-planning tips. 