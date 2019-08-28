Barbecue pitmaster Myron Mixon is joining TODAY to make a few of the anchors' favorite barbecue recipes for Labor Day. He cooks up ribs with blackberry barbecue sauce for Craig Melvin, baked beans with peaches for Sheinelle Jones and loaded potato salad for Dylan Dreyer

Ribs for Craig

I'm a big fan of using fruit jellies and preserves in my barbecue sauces. Blackberry preserves are not too sweet and give a great color to the ribs.

Baked Beans for Sheinelle

Being from Georgia, peaches are a go-to for desserts. I took that idea into the savory realm with my peach barbecue beans making them truly different and unique.

Potato Salad for Dylan

Nothing pairs better with the smokiness of barbecue than the cool creaminess of a great potato salad. This version, which takes its cue from the classic loaded baked potato, is even better!

