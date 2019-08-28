Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
/ Source: TODAY
By Myron Mixon

Barbecue pitmaster Myron Mixon is joining TODAY to make a few of the anchors' favorite barbecue recipes for Labor Day. He cooks up ribs with blackberry barbecue sauce for Craig Melvin, baked beans with peaches for Sheinelle Jones and loaded potato salad for Dylan Dreyer

Ribs for Craig

Blackberry Barbecue Ribs
Tyler Essary/TODAY
Get The Recipe

Blackberry Barbecue Ribs

Myron Mixon

I'm a big fan of using fruit jellies and preserves in my barbecue sauces. Blackberry preserves are not too sweet and give a great color to the ribs.

Baked Beans for Sheinelle

Peach Baked Beans
Tyler Essary/TODAY
Get The Recipe

Peach Baked Beans

Myron Mixon

Being from Georgia, peaches are a go-to for desserts. I took that idea into the savory realm with my peach barbecue beans making them truly different and unique.

Potato Salad for Dylan

Loaded Potato Salad
Tyler Essary/TODAY
Get The Recipe

Loaded Potato Salad

Myron Mixon

Nothing pairs better with the smokiness of barbecue than the cool creaminess of a great potato salad. This version, which takes its cue from the classic loaded baked potato, is even better!

If you like those cookout recipes, you should also try these:

Chef D's Grilled and Glazed Baby Back Ribs
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Chef D's Grilled and Glazed Baby Back Ribs

Damon Stalworth
Michael Symon's Skirt Steak with Corn and Blackberry Salad
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Michael Symon's Skirt Steak with Corn and Blackberry Salad

Michael Symon
Myron Mixon