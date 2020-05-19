Kylie Jenner just shared a genius hack for crispy and sweet French toast

The Kardashians are known for sharing pretty much every aspect of their lives, including favorite family recipes and go-to grocery store picks, with fans.

On Monday, it was Kylie Jenner's turn to show off her culinary skills. Instead of showcasing a super extravagant meal, she shared a simple and sweet hack on Instagram for a totally crave-worthy French toast.

An unexpected secret ingredient is what takes this already awesome breakfast dish to the next level.

Posting in her Instagram stories, Jenner shared a series of videos demonstrating her spin on the breakfast dish.

"Khloé inspired me to make my flakey French toast," Jenner wrote, showing fans a picture of the recipe's ingredients laid out on her kitchen counter. In addition to some thick, brioche bread, an egg mixture, vanilla, cinnamon and brown sugar, Jenner had a bowl of crushed Frosted Flakes at the ready.

"Made my mixture with eggs, milk, vanilla extract & cinnamon & then crushed up frosted flakes," she posted.

Next, we see a quick video of butter melting in the pan with Jenner's instructions written out.

In the next video, Jenner picks up a slice of dry bread with tongs, then dips it into the egg mixture so that both sides are evenly coated. If this were traditional French toast, the egg-dipped bread would be ready to fry ... but the young beauty mogul isn't done with her dish quite yet.

She then moves the bread to the bowl filled with crushed cereal so she can coat both sides with Frosted Flakes. The result is a crunchy, eggy piece of bread that's ready to hit the pan.

Jenner sprinkles some light brown sugar on her bread as it fries for some extra sweetness and caramelization.

"A little brown sugar never hurt nobody," she captioned the video.

Next, we see the nicely browned French toast ready in the pan, just waiting to be eaten.

Meanwhile, Jenner shows us that she's also frying up some bacon to add a salty side dish to her sweet breakfast.

The finished result is a crunchy-on-the-outside, soft-in-the-middle French toast masterpiece. Jenner serves hers with a pool of syrup on top, but we imagine powdered sugar or fresh berries would be just as delightful.

If breakfast is the most important meal of the day, we'll gladly take a little extra time in the morning to try this out.