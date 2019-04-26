Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

April 26, 2019, 8:34 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Julia Curley

At just 21-years-old, Kylie Jenner has five houses, an adorable daughter, a business empire approaching $1 billion and an unprecedented following on social media — but does the youngest Kardashian-Jenner have a husband, too?

The queen of Kylie Cosmetics recently celebrated rapper Travis Scott’s birthday with a blowout "Avengers"-themed bash. Scott is her longtime love and the father to their 1-year-old daughter Stormi. The over-the-top party rivaled other Kardashian celebrations with a star-studded guest list, themed décor and lots of fabulous food.

Anyone who keeps up with the Kardashians knows that the family takes their celebrations — be it Christmas, birthdays or anniversaries — very seriously. But Jenner's party for Scott on Thursday surprised fans for a buzz-worthy reason.

According to Khloe Kardashian's Instagram story (which was captured for all eternity by several of fans), the lip kit creator decorated Scott’s bash with balloons, a cake and candies with one single message: “Happy Birthday, Husband!”

The chocolate-frosted cake featured miniature figures of Jenner, Scott and baby Stormi, all costumed as Iron Man, Captain Marvel, and Thor, respectively.

But the cake’s words, rather than its illustrations, set the internet into a tizzy as yet another possible sign of an official marriage announcement from the mysterious (but fame-loving) couple.

Kylie Jenner Dressed Up As Captain Marvel For Travis Scott’s Birthday Party https://t.co/lscpWGi1Fj pic.twitter.com/p40AgHTCUb — Marcia minto (@minto_marcia) April 26, 2019

The duo started dating back in April 2017, after first meeting at Coachella Valley Music Festival. One month later, they made the relationship Instagram official, and appeared at the prestigious Met Gala together. In February 2018, after an intensely private pregnancy, Jenner welcomed a baby girl into the family.

Now, two years since Jenner and Scott first started dating, fans and followers around the world are constantly wondering if Scott actually put a wedding ring on the finger of the woman he playfully refers to as his "wifey."

The famous twosome have yet to officially confirm their marital status, despite often referring to each other as husband and wife. And Jenner's famous family has remained mysterious about the couple's legal status as well.

kylie and travis are MARRIED??? — bip 😛 (@wrongforb) April 26, 2019

Guys are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott actually married? (Or am I super late to this knowledge) pic.twitter.com/deh2x2Fiu6 — Freya 💍 (@Freya_AB) April 26, 2019

In February, Kendall Jenner told Ellen DeGeneres that she wasn’t “aware” of any engagement or marriage between her celebrity sister and Scott. And in January, Kris Jenner, Kylie’s manager-mom, gave the hosts of “The Kyle and Jackie O Show” a similarly inconclusive answer when asked the wedding question. “Not that I know of,” the family matriarch said when asked if her youngest daughter had plans to marry the rapper.

With the many hints and rumors swirling for months about a potential marriage, true Kardashian fans can simply add Travis Scott's birthday decorations to their ever-growing list of clues.