Kwame Onwuachi and Rob Gronkowski cook up family favorites with a twist

Chef Kwame Onwuachi and former pro football player Rob Gronkowski are joining TODAY to remake their favorite family recipes for our Season of Giving series with Citi and No Kid Hungry. They're cooking up recipes that are an ode to their families and cultures. Their dishes put modern twists on recipes that have been enjoyed by their family for generations. They show us how to make spicy stewed chicken potpie with biscuit topping and currant-filled sweet rolls.

Like Gronk's favorite family chicken casserole recipe, this dish has flavors that I grew up on. The Puerto Rican-style chicken stew adds depth and richness that will blow a traditional casserole out of the water.

This is my Papa Winston's favorite pastry. I'll always remember how happy he was to walk into a bakery and order a fresh currants roll on our last trip to Port of Spain, the capital of Trinidad and Tobago. The roll is a descendant of the Eccles Cake, a traditional British dessert that resembles small pies, but in Trinidad we make them as a roll, more like rugelach.

If you like those family-friendly recipes, you should also try these: