Kwame Onwuachi pairs pepper steak with fried okra for a flavor-packed dinner

James Beard Award-winning chef, author and restaurateur Kwame Onwuachi is visiting the TODAY kitchen to prepare a couple of his favorite, flavor-packed recipes from growing up and his much-lauded NYC restaurant Tatiana: pepper steak and spicy fried okra.

Growing up in New York City, I ate a lot of Dominican food. It's exciting to share my version of one of my favorite Dominican dishes.

This recipe actually happened by accident. We were sent a honey mustard powder while trying to figure out what to do with okra that we had in the restaurant. Between my chef team and I, we came up with this sweet, spicy and crispy (never slimy) okra dish.

