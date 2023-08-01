IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Kwame Onwuachi pairs pepper steak with fried okra for a flavor-packed dinner

Spice up dinner with boldly seasoned steak and crispy, spicy okra.
By Kwame Onwuachi

James Beard Award-winning chef, author and restaurateur Kwame Onwuachi is visiting the TODAY kitchen to prepare a couple of his favorite, flavor-packed recipes from growing up and his much-lauded NYC restaurant Tatiana: pepper steak and spicy fried okra.

Pepper Steak
Pepper Steak

Kwame Onwuachi

Growing up in New York City, I ate a lot of Dominican food. It's exciting to share my version of one of my favorite Dominican dishes.

Crispy Okra
Crispy Okra

Kwame Onwuachi

This recipe actually happened by accident. We were sent a honey mustard powder while trying to figure out what to do with okra that we had in the restaurant. Between my chef team and I, we came up with this sweet, spicy and crispy (never slimy) okra dish.

Kwame Onwuachi