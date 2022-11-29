Kwame Onwuachi makes guisado chicken potpie and currant rolls for the holidays

For TODAY's Season of Giving series with Citi and No Kid Hungry, chef Kwame Onwuachi is joining TODAY to put modern twists on classic recipes as an ode to his family and culture. He shows us how to make spicy stewed chicken potpie with a biscuit topping and currant-filled sweet rolls.

This dish has so many of the flavors I grew up on. The Puerto Rican-style chicken stew adds depth and richness that will blow a traditional casserole out of the water.

This is my Papa Winston's favorite pastry. I'll always remember how happy he was to walk into a bakery and order a fresh currant roll on our last trip to Port of Spain, the capital of Trinidad and Tobago. The roll is a descendant of the Eccles Cake, a traditional British dessert that resembles small pies, but in Trinidad we make them as a roll, more like rugelach.

If you like those family-friendly recipes, you should also try these: