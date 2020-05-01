Following mounting concerns over potential meat shortages in grocery stores, Kroger, one of the nation's largest food retailers, said it will start limiting customer purchases of ground beef and fresh pork products in select stores.

The move, which goes into effect Friday, comes after several of the nation's largest meat processing plants have temporarily shuttered operations due to the coronavirus outbreak.

When reached via email Friday, a spokesperson for the supermarket chain was not immediately able to elaborate on which stores or regions would be placing limits on customer purchases, or what those limits would be specifically.

"At Kroger, we feel good about our ability to maintain a broad assortment of meat and seafood for our customers because we purchase protein from a diverse network of suppliers," the spokesperson told TODAY. "There is plenty of protein in the supply chain; however, some processors are experiencing challenges."

Kroger's announcement comes as several of the nation's largest meat processors, including Tyson Foods, Smithfield Foods and JBS USA, indefinitely closed nearly 20 facilities that process beef and pork products. According to Bloomberg, these closures have halted 25% of pork production and 10% of beef production in the U.S, prompting warnings of shortages in the near future.

In response to the growing number of factory closures, on Tuesday President Donald Trump ordered meat-processing plants to stay open during the pandemic.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 5,000 confirmed coronavirus cases have been linked to meat processing plants. At least 20 deaths have been reported.