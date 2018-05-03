Kroger ground beef among 35,000 pounds recalled for possible plastic pieces

share tweet pin email

A food processor that supplies beef to Kroger supermarkets has recalled more than 35,000 pounds of ground beef because they may be contaminated with plastic fragments, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The North Carolina-based JBS USA, Inc., issued the recall after receiving a complaint from a consumer who found “blue, hard plastic pieces” in one of its products, the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service said in a news release.

Alamy Stock Photo Concern over plastic contamination led to a recall of 35,464 pounds of raw ground beef products.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions because of consumption of the beef, which was produced March 22, 2018.

The ground beef was sold in a variety of 1- and 3-pound packages, as well as one 15-pound case. The packages were shipped to distribution centers in Virginia and Indiana, which then supplied them to Kroger and other retail stores.

All of the recalled products carry a sell-by date of April 9, 2018, and the number “EST. 34176” inside the USDA mark of inspection. A full list of the products included in the recall can be found on the USDA website.

Customers who may have purchased the recalled beef are urged to throw them away or return them to the store.

JBS said consumers with questions may call Cheri Schneider, director of external communications, at (970) 506-7717.