Top Chef's Kristen Kish makes deviled ham sandwiches and an easy apple tart

Kristen Kish is kicking off the new season of Top Chef with craveable comfort food dishes.
By Kristen Kish

Top Chef winner and host Kristen Kish is joining the TODAY Food team to kick off the 21st season of the hit cooking competition show. To celebrate joining as a judge and the start of the new season she's cooking up a couple of her favorite winning comfort-food recipes. She shows us how to make grilled cheese sandwiches with deviled ham and a flaky filo apple tart with caramel sauce.

Deviled Ham and Cheese Sandwich

Get The Recipe

Deviled Ham and Cheese Sandwich

Kristen Kish

I love the combination of ham and cheese — and I like that this recipe can be used in many different ways. You can use this as a dip for your favorite chips or vegetables, turn into a hot dish or as a cold tea sandwich. Here, we're making upgraded grilled ham and cheese sandwiches.

Apple and Caramel Filo Tart
Kristen Kish

Get The Recipe

Apple and Caramel Filo Tart

Kristen Kish

This recipe is a keeper because it's just so delicious and easy. It looks impressive and is a quicker version of a homemade apple pie (no dough making necessary!). It is perfect for any season and any occasion.

If you like those top recipes, you should also try these:

Kimchi Fried Shrimp with Spicy Mayo
Kristen Kish

Get The Recipe

Kimchi Fried Shrimp with Spicy Mayo

Kristen Kish
Sweet Corn and Potato Croquettes
Courtesy Krisen Kish

Get The Recipe

Sweet Corn and Potato Croquettes

Kristen Kish
Kristen Kish