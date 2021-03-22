Krispy Kreme will give you 1 doughnut each day if you're vaccinated for COVID-19

People who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus can bring their vaccine card to a local Krispy Kreme for a sweet treat.

The doughnut company announced on Monday morning that customers who show a valid vaccine card at any Krispy Kreme store in the country can receive a free glazed doughnut every day.

That's right: The order can be redeemed once a day for the rest of 2021 at participating locations, opening the door for hundreds of free doughnuts.

“We all want to get COVID-19 behind us as fast as possible and we want to support everyone doing their part to make the country safe by getting vaccinated as soon as the vaccine is available to them,” said Dave Skena, chief marketing officer at Krispy Kreme, in a statement. "...Providing free Original Glazed doughnuts to those who get vaccinated is just another gesture that Krispy Kreme hopes sweetens people's lives as the country accelerates to put this virus behind us."

On its website, Krispy Kreme clarified that the offer starts once you've received at least one dose of vaccine. Vaccine stickers do not qualify a customer for the offer, and if you're with a group, everyone in the group needs to show their own vaccine card. The vaccine card information is not stored or recorded by Krispy Kreme.

The offer is only available at stores or in drive-thrus — online and delivery orders are not eligible.

The company is also supporting healthcare workers and others helping administer vaccines by delivering free doughnuts to select vaccination centers in the next few weeks. Krispy Kreme employees can also take advantage of up to four hours of paid time off to "encourage and enable their COVID-19 vaccinations."

Last year, the chain said it gave away 30 million doughnuts to healthcare workers, students, teachers, coaches, neighbors and others.

Even people who are not yet eligible for vaccination can get in on the fun: Since the free doughnut offer will be available for the rest of the year, you can enjoy it once your vaccination is complete.

The company will also "help Americans get their week off to a good start in these tough times" by offering a free medium coffee and free original doughnut to all customers every Monday from March 29 through May 24.

"We understand that choosing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine is a highly personal decision," the company said on its website. "We advise all employees and guests to consult with their healthcare provider regarding whether to obtain a COVID-19 vaccination and which vaccine to receive after reviewing the available information."

Krispy Kreme is also launching "Be Sweet Weekends" from March 27 through May 23. During those weekends, customers who purchase any dozen doughnuts can get an additional "Be Sweet Dozen" t share with a friend or neighbor for just $1.