Krispy Kreme wants you to choose its next doughnut glaze flavor

If you absolutely love doughnuts — and honestly, who doesn't? — Krispy Kreme is giving you, and all the doughnut lovers in your life, the chance to choose their next glaze flavor.

Starting Tuesday, Jan. 16, Krispy Kreme is holding its first-ever, crowdsourced contest. People can visit Vote for Glaze to choose one of four new flavor options: blueberry, caramel, maple or lemon.

Krispy Kreme

The contest closes on Jan. 22 and the winning flavor will be available at participating Krispy Kreme doughnut shops this spring.

“In 2017, our fans responded with tremendous enthusiasm regarding how we innovated around our original glazed doughnut," said Jackie Woodward, Krispy Kreme's chief marketing officer of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts. "We turned it green for St. Patrick’s Day. We eclipsed it with mouth-watering chocolate glaze for the total solar eclipse. And we sweetened it with warm gingerbread molasses to create a new holiday glazed favorite."

Woodward continued, “To begin this year, we’re tapping that enthusiasm and mobilizing that engagement to make our fans full-fledged innovation partners."

The chain is encouraging people to promote their love for the flavor of their choice by using the hashtag #VoteForGlaze on social media.

Perhaps most exciting of all is that these glaze flavors are all totally brand new for the company. "When it comes to doughnuts and flavors, we’re always innovating, and our customers and fans also regularly share with us what they crave. It’s fun!" a representative for Krispy Kreme TODAY Food over email.

Ultimately, the winning doughnut flavor will only be available a week, so if your favorite wins, you may want to buy a bunch to freeze for a rainy day ... or until the next special-edition doughnut is released.