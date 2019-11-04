In a state without Krispy Kreme, one college student found a way to bring the chain's delicious doughnuts to the people who craved them ... that is until Krispy Kreme told him to stop.

In May, Jayson Gonzalez created a Facebook business page called Krispy Kreme Run Minnesota. It was a place, he said, to connect with every Krispy Kreme fan in the Land of 10,000 Lakes — and then connect them to dozens of doughnuts. According to the page, which has more than 80 good reviews and 4,300 followers, Gonzalez travels hundreds of miles to Krispy Kreme shops in Iowa and then returns to his home state to sell the sweet stash.

There hasn't been Krispy Kreme in the great state of Minnesota for 11 years, but clearly it's something many residents miss.

One content customer roundly praised Gonzalez for his work satisfying Minnesotans' hankering for America's favorite coffee chain, writing, "This guy drives to Iowa orders over 100 dozen Krispy Kremes and then drives them back to Minnesota and sells them to people. What a legend. Not the hero we deserve but the hero we needed."

Gonzalez had been enjoying a good run (literally traveling about 500 miles roundtrip), but that all changed last week.

On Thursday, Gonzalez shared some bad news with fans of his Facebook page. He said he had received a call from a Krispy Kreme branch telling him he had to "shut down operations." In a video posted Monday, he noted the request was done so by phone without official documentation. To note, Krispy Kreme does deliver it's own doughnuts but only within a 5-mile radius of its stores.

With the unfortunate update, Gonzalez also had an optimistic message to his supporters.

"Keep on spreadin' the hype. Keep on spreading the news," he said. "It was never my intent to make Krispy Kreme seem like the bad person or the bad company in this scenario, right? It is kind of upsetting that I had to stop but it is what it is. One opportunity closes, another one will open. That's kind of the way I look at it."

However, the student's determination and hopeful perspective caught the attention of more than just Minnesota doughnut fiends.

On Monday, he actually got a call from the folks at Krispy Kreme.

"I am pumped to announce that I will be able to continue the business soon, and have the support of Krispy Kreme. They want to ensure I become an authorized third party seller and make sure the brand is represented well," he wrote.

To make his operation a bit more official, Gonzalez started a GoFundMe page to raise money for a bigger delivery car.

A representative from Krispy Kreme was not immediately available to confirm when a potential partnership with Gonzalez would be made official.

If this college student has anything to do with it, Minnesota might soon be known as the Land of 10,000 Glazed Originals.