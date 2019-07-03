Krispy Kreme has just made it possible to get those irresistibly delicious doughnuts delivered right to your home, office or any other other address without having to brave any crazy lines.

This week, the popular pastry chain rolled out a new online ordering service that will initially be available across 15 states in 100 stores that span the country, from coast to coast.

Krispy Kreme doughnuts are seen outside their store in Washington, DC, December 1, 2016. / AFP / SAUL LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images) Saul Loeb / AFP-Getty Images

While it's previously been possible to get doughnuts delivered by a third party service, such as Postmates, the new service will actually be run by Krispy Kreme itself.

While pizza companies have been delivering their own goods forever, the trend has expanded to other cuisines, too. In May 2018, Panera began offering delivery from more than half of its 2,300 U.S. locations.

Before you get your hopes way, way up, there are a few limitations to Krispy Kreme's new service.

Delivery will be limited to a five-mile radius around most stores, according to Krispy Kreme's website, where all available locations are listed.

For now, online ordering is limited to dozen-doughnut boxes, coffee brew boxes and bottled beverages. There's no minimum for orders that are placed ahead of time and picked up in stores, however deliveries to be sent out carry a $7.99 minimum, plus a separate fee that will vary by location.

The first states with cities to get online ordering are California, Washington D.C., Delaware, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Jersey, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

If you're not within a five-mile radius of one of the participating stores, there's some good news. Online ordering is expected to be available at all full-service Krispy Kreme shop locations by the end of 2019.