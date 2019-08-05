This summer, the innovation team at Krispy Kreme has been busy dreaming up cavity-inducing confections — like doughnut milkshakes — to satisfy sweets' fans across the country.

This week, the beloved doughnut brand has partnered with Reese's to create the latest version of its cream-filled ring doughnuts for both peanut butter enthusiasts and chocolate fiends.

Tampering with the nature of a Reese's cup can be a dicey business (folks were extremely fired up when Reese's compromised the size of its traditional cups), but this isn't the first time Krispy Kreme has released a doughnut inspired by the peanut buttery candy.

The Reese's Original Filled Chocolate Lovers Doughnut is a chocolate Original Glazed doughnut with a Reese's peanut butter-flavored creme. It's then dipped in chocolate fudge and ornamented with a peanut butter drizzle.

The Reese’s Original Filled Peanut Butter Lovers Doughnut is also a chocolate Original Glazed doughnut, but is filled a chocolate-peanut butter creme, dipped in Reese's peanut butter icing and then decorated with a chocolate drizzle.

The new pairing is a play off of Reese's newly released peanut butter cups that provide a little more chocolate or a little more peanut butter.

Chocolate and peanut butter swirl together in two heavenly doughnuts at Krispy Kreme. Krispy Kreme

To celebrate the new items' release, Krispy Kreme also created a new two-pack doughnut box so fans will easily be able to try both flavors. The new doughnuts will hit participating Krispy Kreme shops on August 5 for a limited time.