Many people mark a new year with plans to eat better and make healthier choices, and that often involves enjoying treats in moderation or trying to eat smaller portions.

With that sentiment in mind, Krispy Kreme has just added four new items to its permanent menu, but they'll be pretty familiar to fans of the doughnut chain. On Monday, the chain debuted mini versions of its most popular doughnuts: chocolate Iced, chocolate iced with sprinkles, strawberry iced and original glazed.

Our NEW MINIS are HERE!!! 🎉🎉#Resolutions are hard to keep...& a small treat can keep you on track. Take it from our resolution coach... & CheatSweet with our NEW #MINIS! 🍩 Available at participating US & CAN shops. Info found https://t.co/xMWEIEURmd. #KrispyKreme #Doughnuts pic.twitter.com/YJeXoqicEU — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) January 6, 2020

“Too many people bail on their New Year’s resolutions before they are even halfway through January. That’s no good. Sometimes a mini-indulgence, or cheat, is all you need to help you stick with it. So, we miniaturized our most popular doughnuts. A little Krispy Kreme goes a long way,” Dave Skena, chief marketing officer for Krispy Kreme, said in a statement.

To mark the launch of its new doughnuts, the chain will also be hosting "Mini Mondays" throughout the month of January so people can stop by and get a free mini doughnut between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. local time.

Each mini doughnut has about half the calories of its larger counterpart.

The mini original glazed comes in at 90 calories (a regular original glazed is190 calories), while the mini chocolate iced glazed is 120 calories, compared to 240 calories for a full size. The mini chocolate iced with sprinkles is 130 calories (compared to 250 calories for the big one), and the mini strawberry iced with sprinkles is 130 calories (compared with 210 calories).

None of these new doughnuts are exactly a health food, but if you're craving the taste and texture of a real doughnut and you're counting calories and carbs, the new offering is a pretty sweet way to scale down.