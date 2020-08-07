As schools across the country start reopening for a new year, Krispy Kreme has a few sweet treats in store for teachers.

Starting next week, the doughnut company is holding its first Educator Appreciation Week and will be offering one free glazed doughnut, plus a regular sized drip coffee, to any teachers or school administrators who display a badge.

Krispy Kreme also has an offer in store for all parents currently overseeing their kids' virtual learning. When customers buy a dozen doughnuts on Straight A Tuesday (Aug. 11), they'll be able to score an additional dozen doughnuts, including nine original glazed and three scholastic-themed, cream-filled doughnuts dipped in chocolate icing and topped with sprinkles.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Both promotions are available at participating Krispy Kreme shops and drive-thrus starting Monday.

With schools across the country preparing for a new year, many teachers are unsure of what the reopening process will look like or nervous about going back to traditional classrooms. However, when virtual learning became the new normal during the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the past few months have only reinforced the idea among many that teachers are total rock stars.

“Education is going to be very different this school year and more challenging and important than ever," Krispy Kreme's chief marketing officer Dave Skena said in a press release. "From teachers and tutors to parents and coaches we want to thank everyone who is helping our kids to keep learning in these tough times no matter where the ‘classroom’ is."

Krispy Kreme has offered several promotions for those on the front lines of the pandemic as well as those who have been impacted by its effects.

From the end of March through mid-May, the company gave away 15 million doughnuts to health workers during its Healthcare Mondays initiative that ran from National Doctors' Day through National Nurses' Week.

In May, the chain also invited 2020 graduates (many of whom had to celebrate virtually) to stop by in their graduation year swag or a cap and gownin exchange for a dozen doughnuts on the house.