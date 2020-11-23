Special delivery! Krispy Kreme is giving away doughnuts to mail and package carriers

Delivery workers and mail carriers landed themselves a spot on Krispy Kreme's "nice list" this year.

Like many of us, the doughnut chain is feeling pretty thankful for these essential workers and they're showing some gratitude in a sweet way next week.

On Monday, Nov. 30, Krispy Kreme will be giving out a free Original Glazed dozen to all mail, parcel and package delivery drivers who visit one of their stores. There's no purchase necessary and all you have to do is show your employee badge or wear your work uniform.

“All year long delivery drivers have helped keep us safe and they have to work even harder during the holidays. They are definitely all on the nice list,” said Krispy Kreme's chief marketing officer Dave Skena. “It’s one of the ways we’re doubling down on nice throughout the 2020 holiday season, which will include new, delicious and festive Krispy Kreme doughnuts perfect for celebrating, gifting and sharing joy.”

Delivery workers are the latest group the North Carolina based company has been offering free doughnuts to this year. In August, the chain held its first Educator Appreciation Week and offered one free glazed doughnut, plus a regular sized drip coffee, to teachers and school administrators.

The doughnut chain, who recently debuted caramel glazed treats for the first time, also gave 2020 graduates a dozen free doughnuts in May if they stopped by the store in their graduation year swag or a cap and gown. Before that, Krispy Kreme gave away 15 million doughnuts to health workers during its Healthcare Mondays initiative that ran from National Doctors' Day through National Nurses' Week.

The free doughnut promotion isn't the only holiday surprise Krispy Kreme has up its sleeve this season. The store is also releasing a new Nicest Holiday Collection on Nov. 27. The collection, available through Dec. 24, comes in a limited-edition "gift wrapped" dozen box and includes two new doughnuts.

The Festive Tree Doughnut is filled with a red velvet cake batter then dipped in cream cheese icing and decorated with a tree and star.​ The Present Doughnut is full of a delightful sugar cookie cream before being dipped in green icing and decorated with a ribbon and sugar "nice" tag.

The Nicest Holiday Collection also includes the popular Santa Belly Doughnut, which is filled with chocolate cream and dipped in red icing and granulated sugar before being decorated with chocolate icing and a sugar piece belt.

The doughnut chain also has a special surprise in store for shoppers on its annual "Day of the Dozens" on Dec. 12 and plans to re-release their Gingerbread Glaze Doughnuts on Dec. 16.