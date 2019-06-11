For centuries (or at least for what seems like a really long time), grown-ups have been trying to get kids to eat more veggies.

Parents, along with babysitters and other caregivers, have employed plenty of tactics, whether it's calling broccoli "trees" or sneaking healthy ingredients like cauliflower or spinach into brownies.

Kraft, which recently helped bring to market the viral condiments Mayochup and Kranch, thinks it may have a solution. The company, which is known for its kid-friendly fare like that famous boxed macaroni and cheese, has developed something it's calling "Salad 'Frosting'."

So what's really in this miracle product?

Flashpop / The Kraft Heinz Company

Well, for starters, it's not really frosting in that you probably wouldn't want to frost a sweet cake with it. It's actually ranch dressing disguised in a frosting tube decorated with a cute confetti pattern. The idea is that kids will be oh-so excited to slather this on their greens.

But here's the thing. It's not available for purchase to the general public ... at least not yet. But parents across the U.S. can enter to win a tube of their very own "frosting" through a contest Kraft is hosting now through Friday, June 14.

The contest is based on the idea that parents often tell little white lies to get their kids to clean their plate — or do any range of things, from cleaning their rooms to abstaining from rolling their eyes (because, of course, they might just get stuck up there!).

Kraft's #LieLikeaParent contest invites parents to share their best parenting tall tales on Twitter using the hashtags #LieLikeAParent and #contest. Kraft will select 1,500 lucky winners based on total likes and originality. Those champs will get their very own sample of Kraft Salad Frosting to share with the kiddos.

Here are some of the funniest contest submissions parents have tweeted so far:

7-year-old: I don't want asparagus.



Me: It's not asparagus. It's green licorice.



She took another bite.#LieLikeAParent #Ad — James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) June 10, 2019

I’ll tell my kid the park is either closed for nap time or closed for cleaning #LieLikeAParent — Cawa (@crobes1) June 10, 2019

#LieLikeAParent my kid would only eat chicken. So everything was chicken. Pork chops were white chicken. Shake and bake was fuzzy chicken. Boneless spareribs from the Chinese place was red chicken. She calls now and orders that for herself and they know what she means! — Noesmom98 (@noesmom98) June 11, 2019

To enter the contest, you must be at least 18 years of age and a legal U.S. resident.

Now, if only Kraft could come up with a solution to make homework more appealing ... is there a tube for that?!