Kraft has officially made mac and cheese ice cream a thing

Kraft's latest culinary innovation is a little bit sweet, a tad savory and just bonkers enough to work.

The brand has teamed up with Brooklyn-based Van Leeuwen Ice Cream to create a macaroni-and-cheese-flavored ice cream, and it comes just in time for National Macaroni & Cheese Day (July 14).

If the new product makes you scratch your head more than jump for joy, we get it. Why would that neon-orange dust translate well into a sweet treat? But Kraft and Van Leeuwen combined their expertise to create a creamy, cheesy sweet treat that actually seems pretty intriguing.

“We know that there is nothing more refreshing on a hot summer day than ice cream. That is why we wanted to combine two of the most iconic comfort foods to create an ice cream with the unforgettable flavor of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese we all grew up with,” Kraft Macaroni & Cheese Sr. Associate Brand Manager Emily Violett said in a press release.

Van Leeuwen is known for its artisanal ice cream that's made with just a few ingredients, and that was a huge selling point for the folks at Kraft.

I scream, you scream, we all scream for … mac and cheese ice cream? Kraft

“As big fans of Van Leeuwen, we knew they’d be the perfect partner to create this ice cream with us. Not only does it taste delicious, but it’s also made with high quality ingredients and contains no artificial flavors, preservatives, or dyes just like our Kraft Macaroni & Cheese," Violett said.

So, when can you get your hands on this cheesy, creamy concoction? The limited-edition ice cream will be available online on Van Leeuwen's website and in the brand's stores across the country while supplies last starting July 14 at 11 a.m.

A pint will set you back $12, but New Yorkers can try the flavor for free on July 14 between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. at an ice cream truck in Union Square. So, if you're in the area and aren't ready to commit to a whole pint without a taste test, it's worth stopping by.

This isn't the first time Van Leeuwen has tried its hand at savory ice cream flavors. In 2019, the brand released "Popeye's Fleet Treat," a spinach-flavored ice cream formulated with organic spinach leaves, sea salt, extra virgin olive oil and turmeric.

The same year, Los Angeles-based creamery Coolhaus Ice Cream teamed up with French's to develop a limited edition mustard-flavored ice cream to celebrate National Mustard Day.

This might be Kraft Macaroni & Cheese's first foray into the ice cream realm, but the brand has experimented with funky flavors and colors in the past, releasing pink mac and cheese earlier this year as part of a contest to celebrate Valentine's Day. The limited edition product featured a traditional box of mac and cheese with a packet of pink, candy-flavored mix that turned the noodles into a vibrant magenta color.

In 2020, the brand gave its fans the opportunity to try pumpkin spice macaroni and cheese that was made with cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice and ginger. The only catch? You had to sign up for an online waiting list to get your hands on the rare, limited-edition delicacy.