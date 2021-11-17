Kraft Heinz has recalled some of its popular powdered drink mixes over concerns that they might have small pieces of metal and glass in them that were introduced during the production process.

Select 19 oz., 82 oz. and on-the-go-sticks from Country Time Lemonade and Kool-Aid Tropical Punch are part of the voluntary recall, which was initiated "out of an abundance of caution," a Kraft-Heinz spokesperson told TODAY Food. So far, there are no reports of illness or consumer complaints related to the recall.

"Due to the small particle size, third party medical experts believe accidentally ingesting the affected product is unlikely to result in injury or illness, however consumers who purchased these items should not consume it and can either return it to the store where it was purchased, or discard it," the spokesperson wrote in an email statement, adding that customers can seek reimbursement for the product.

The recall encompasses several “Best When Used By” dates between June 13, 2023 and October 3, 2023, but not all products in this date range are affected, so consumers are encouraged to contact Kraft-Heinz Consumer Relations at 1-855-713-9237 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET. to see if the UPC code on their product is included in the recall.

"No other sizes, varieties or code dates of Country Time, Kool-Aid or any other Kraft Heinz product are included in this recall and we are committed to upholding the highest safety and quality standards in all of our products," the spokesperson continued.

Last week, Costco posted a recall notice on its website for the 82.5-oz can of Kool-Aid Tropical Punch drink mix with "Best When Used By” dates of Aug. 31, 2023, and Sept. 1, 2023. In the notice, the store encouraged customers to return the affected product to their local store for a full refund.

In recent weeks, several other food recalls have made headlines including a chicken burger recall from Trader Joe's that affected nearly 100,000 pounds of products and a bagged salad recall from Dole over concerns of listeria contamination. Popular hummus brand Cedar's Mediterranean Foods also recently recalled a batch of its hummus after finding undeclared pine nuts in the dip.

